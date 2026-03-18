Ricki Lake admits she ‘impulsively’ got facelift without research after 40-pound weight loss

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Ricki Lake is getting candid about going under the knife — admitting her decision to undergo a facelift wasn’t too carefully planned.

"I didn't do any research when I decided very impulsively to have my face done," Lake said on the "Inside Edit" podcast.

"I met with him on the next available [appointment]. I had my consult, I booked the next available appointment. So that was in mid-June. I booked for July 18. Never looked back."

The former talk show host said the sudden move came after a dramatic weight loss that left her dealing with excess skin.

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"I had just lost 40 pounds and I had this hanging," she said, pointing to the area under her chin. "And it wasn't just like that I didn't like what I saw or wanted to look younger. I have gray hair. It's not about that. It's like, I had an appendage hanging that wasn't going to grow back, like come back up."

The "Hairspray" star framed the choice as practical, but what sealed the deal was seeing a friend’s dramatic transformation up close.

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"I saw her eight days after her surgery and not only did she look amazing, she was euphoric. She was like a different person — she was just on top of the world, and I was like, ‘I'll have what she's having.’"

Despite the lack of research, Lake said the results — and recovery — exceeded expectations.

"I healed so quickly. I hosted an event at the Academy Museum two weeks after my surgery. I looked flawless. Flawless."

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This isn’t the first time Lake has gone public about changing her look.

Last June, she admitted to plastic surgery after a dramatic weight-loss transformation during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with host Andy Cohen.

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After talking to him candidly about her hair loss, she said, "I’ve also had, and I’ll reveal this to you [although] I’ve told other people. I’ve had a lower face and neck lift."

As Cohen continued to praise her appearance and said she looked "so good," Lake raised her hands under her chin to highlight her jawline.

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"Thank you, I kind of think it’s the best facelift I’ve ever seen," Lake added. "And my doctor, let me give a shoutout, because he’s a genius."