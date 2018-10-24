Lady Antebellum announces 2019 Las Vegas residency, 15 show dates

Lady Antebellum is headed to Sin City in February 2019.

The country group will have a 15-date Las Vegas residency — dubbed “Our Kind of Vegas” — at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater, the band announced Wednesday.

“The trio will combine their chart-topping songs with unparalleled production and multidimensional staging,” a news release stated, adding fans should also expect to see "stripped-down performances each night that will often feature the songwriters behind the group’s fan-favorite hits.”

The group is offering five performances in February, May, and August each.

Singer Hillary Scott said she has a special connection to the Nevada city — and she’s not the only one.

“I’ve celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A at the [Academy of Country Music] Awards,” she said in an online statement. “So, we are looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we’ve ever put together before.”

Fan club members can snap up tickets on Oct. 29 before they become available to the public on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. P.T.