Kim Kardashian’s gold Gucci gown moment turns chaotic after stumble into bush

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Kim Kardashian knows how to make an entrance.

The "All's Fair" actress turned heads Sunday while party-hopping around Hollywood after the 98th Academy Awards.

While her skin-tight gold Gucci gown caused all the right commotion, the reality TV star missed her mark and fell into a bush while heading into the ultra-exclusive Vanity Fair soirée in Los Angeles.

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Kim gave her millions of followers a look into her glam routine with a TikTok shared Tuesday evening where she reminisced over the big night at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

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The mother of four simply stunned wearing a long-sleeved, figure-hugging metallic dress to walk the red carpet at the Oscars after-party.

Kardashian, 45, showed off a pair of ice-blue contact lenses and wore her chocolate brown hair tousled across her shoulders.

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Her eight-inch stilettos proved to be a bit of an issue though, as Kim narrowly avoided a nasty spill while walking outside the event.

While walking with her longtime friend Stephanie Shepherd, the influencer asked whether her right shoe "should be tighter," before crashing down.

As the "Kardashians" star stumbled into a bush, a trio of handlers came to her aid and helped prevent the SKIMS founder from hitting the ground.

Earlier this year, Kim dished on the "crazy" drama surrounding her family's royal "photogate" involving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went noticeably missing from Kris Jenner's party post only hours after the momager shared snaps from her star-studded soirée to celebrate her 70th birthday.

"Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship," Kim confessed on her sister's podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land . "We took a photo and then I think we were all going through them, we're all communicating about what we're going to post. We're never ones to post without permission – it's not who we are."

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Kim continued, "We were told that it was totally cool to post and then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party even though it's already up, and then taken down. I think they realized, ugh this was so silly."

The Good American designer noted that Meghan and Harry were party-hopping and had been at "Baby2Baby right before."

Kim admitted that "you just gotta laugh at the situation sometimes and just lighten up" while dealing with the social media situation. The pro-active entrepreneur was inspired by the "photogate" and wanted to pitch the idea for something more lucrative.

"If everyone's taking it the wrong way, like lean in," she advised. "I was like, ‘We should do a full SKIMS campaign.’ Take the photo … even just us. I'll shoot you … post it and then delete it like 30 minutes later, and then I say, ‘Oh, sorry. I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign.'"



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