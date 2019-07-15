Pink defends her two children over photo of them running at a Holocaust memorial

Pink defended her two young kids from online backlash after sharing a photo of them at a Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.

Pink, who has previously taken digs at those who comment about her parenting decisions on social media, was in Germany to perform as part of her Beautiful Trauma world tour. While there, she posted a series of photos that included her two kids, Willow Sage, 8, and Jameson Moon, 2, running through the pillars of the city’s memorial. Many voiced their belief that letting children run at a memorial space is inappropriate to those who died.

“Berlin, I love you,” Pink began the post. “And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mother's family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

Pink was likely referencing Peter Eisenman, a New York architect responsible for designing the memorial in Berlin. He previously told the BBC in 2017 that he truly doesn’t find children playing at the memorial to be disrespectful.

“People have been jumping around on those pillars forever. They've been sunbathing, they've been having lunch there and I think that's fine,” he said. "It's like a Catholic church, it's a meeting place, children run around, they sell trinkets. A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground."

However, the architect drew a clear distinction between memorials like his and burial sites such as Auschwitz, which he explained are “a different environment.”

Pink previously said that she would walk back the amount that she posts about her children on social media after noticing a pattern of concerned parents and haters jabbing her over her parenting decisions.

“People went as far as saying, 'Someone should call Child Services,' because he didn't have a diaper on, and 'How dare I?' — just some of the nastiest things," Pink said on “The Ellen Show“ at the time. "I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. ... I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done and I just won't share them anymore. I won't do it."

Most recently, she shared a tongue-in-cheek caption on a photo of her children playing in a sprinkler.

"Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen,” she wrote. “If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country!"