Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon dress alike on romantic beach stroll: 5 times he dressed like his famous girlfriends

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon seem to be on the same page with most things these days, including their wardrobe.

They were first linked in November 2022 but had reportedly been seeing each other for a few months by then. And they were recently spotted enjoying a beach stroll in Santa Barbara, California, April 29.

Pitt, 60, was seen wrapping his arm around de Ramon, 31, as they walked along the beach with a furry companion. Both were sporting white linen outfits.

BRAD PITT IS DATING INES DE RAMON: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HIS NEARLY 30 YEARS YOUNGER LOVE INTEREST

"Brad's history of adopting his romantic partner's style is actually quite a common phenomenon," Alessandra Conti, a celebrity matchmaker, told Fox News Digital.

From his marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie to his relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow and Christina Applegate, Pitt seems to follow a pattern.

But, according to Conti, this behavior isn't out of the norm for couples.

"Couples who spend a large amount of time together tend to ‘mirror’ each other," she said. Mirroring is a concept where two people adopt similar facial expressions and body language when they are consistently together; this all happens subconsciously.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Couples like Brad and his woman of the moment will also share a similar lifestyle when they are dating. This includes diet, sleep patterns and even exercise routines. Actors also tend to be high on the empath scale, so it makes sense that he would adapt to his partner, her likes and dislikes, and adopt them as his own. His high levels of empathy make him the superstar that he is and a chameleon as a partner."

Here's a look at five times Pitt mirrored his love interests.

Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate and Pitt briefly dated in 1989.

While their romance was short-lived, they sure made for a good-looking, well-coordinated couple.

During an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, the duo coordinated outfits to a T. From Pitt's black blazer and floral vest to Appleagate's feathered blonde hair, the pair were a sight for sore eyes. That is, until Applegate ditched the actor for another man that very night.

During an episode of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" in 2015, Applegate confirmed the story but didn't reveal the identity of the man.

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis and Pitt, who starred alongside each other in "Too Young to Die" and "Kalifornia," dated from late 1989 to 1993.

While attending the premiere of "A River Runs Through It" in New York City Oct. 8, 1991, the duo matched up perfectly. From their facial expressions to their middle-parted, golden hairstyles, the mirroring was spot on.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A couple of years after Pitt and Lewis called it quits, the actor said he still loved his ex.

"I still love the woman," he told Vanity Fair. "There's some real genius there. I had a great time with her. … It was one of the greatest relationships I've ever been in. The problem is, we grow up with this vision that love conquers all, and that's just not so, is it?"

Gwyneth Paltrow

Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were a picture-perfect couple. The two were engaged in 1996 before calling it quits in June 1997.

At the premiere of "The Devil's Own" in 1997, they couldn't have mirrored each other any better.

"When people spend a lot of time together, they often mimic each other's behaviors, expressions and even mannerisms," Damona Hoffman, author of the book "F the Fairy Tale: Rewrite the Dating Myths and Live Your Own Love Story," told Fox News Digital.

"This phenomenon, known as behavioral mimicry, can extend to physical appearance over time. Couples might adopt similar hairstyles, clothing styles or even expressions and mannerisms without consciously intending to, and this seems to have happened many times over the years with Brad Pitt."

Jennifer Aniston

Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the epitome of the "it" couple in the early 2000s.

From their matching laid-back, California-style vibes to their equally sophisticated red carpet appearances, these two were definitely on the same page … until they weren't.

After nearly five years of marriage, the duo announced their divorce in January 2005.

‘FRIENDS’ STAR JENNIFER ANISTON ENDURED SCRUTINY OVER BEING CHILDLESS AFTER BRAD PITT DIVORCE: BOOK

"We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate," the pair said in a statement to People magazine at the time. "For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months."

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Pitt, who met while filming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2003, were together for nearly 12 years before calling it quits in 2016.

Throughout their relationship, the duo, who share six children, shared many similar looks and interests, including their French winery they purchased in 2008.

"Couples who spend a significant amount of time together often share environments, routines, social circles and habits," Hoffman said. "Brad might find a connection when he is steeped in a different world with a different ex. He develops new interests and connections that disappear from his life when the ex does too."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now that the marriage is dissolved, the exes are in a legal battle over ownership of their winery, Château Miraval.