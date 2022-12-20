Brad Pitt is dating Ines de Ramon: What to know about his nearly 30 years younger love interest

Brad Pitt is back on the dating scene and he's gone much younger this time, dating a woman 27 years his junior.

Pitt, 59, is rumored to be dating Ines de Ramon, 32, according to multiple reports.

Pitt and Ramon were photographed celebrating the "Bullet Train" actor's birthday over the weekend. The couple was spotted getting out of a car Saturday as they set out to enjoy the celebration. Pitt's actual birthday is Dec. 18.

The "Babylon" star was dressed in all gray while De Ramon wore a sheepskin coat.

BRAD PITT IS ‘DATING’ AGAIN BUT NOT IN A ‘SERIOUS RELATIONSHIP’ YEARS AFTER SPLIT FROM ANGELINA JOLIE: REPORT

So, who is Ines de Ramon?

Ines de Ramon works in jewelry

According to her LinkedIn, Ines de Ramon works in the jewelry industry. Her profile lists her current job as the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry. Previous job listings include the retail department at De Grisogono, a luxury Swedish jeweler, and the jewelry department at Christie's.

De Ramon's page also notes that she graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor of business administration.

Ines de Ramon was previously married to actor Paul Wesley

Ines de Ramon and "Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley were previously married.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2018 after they were photographed following a dinner date in June. Wesley went Instagram official with De Ramon in July 2018.

Wesley and De Ramon continued to keep their relationship private, but were spotted wearing matching bands in February 2019. While the two did not confirm the marriage rumors, Wesley's "Vampire Diaries" co-star Nina Dobrev referred to the actor's wife during a podcast interview in the summer of 2019.

"We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife," she said on the "Directionally Challenged" podcast. "It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

De Ramon celebrated the couple's anniversary on July 23, 2020, with a post shared to Instagram, according to People magazine. The jeweler's Instagram is currently set to private.

In the post, De Ramon wore a white gown while the two shared a kiss on a beach.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When did the jeweler split from the ‘Vampire Diaries’ actor?

News that Wesley and De Ramon had split broke in September 2022 after roughly three years of marriage.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," a representative for the couple told People magazine at the time.

Romance with Brad Pitt

De Ramon's relationship with Pitt was confirmed in November – just months after her split from Wesley. The two were photographed attending a Bono concert together along with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

"It's not an exclusive relationship," a source close to Pitt told People magazine at the time.

"Ines is cute, fun and energetic," the insider added. "She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP