Jennifer Aniston reveals she and Matthew Perry were texting the morning of his death: 'He wasn't struggling'

Jennifer Aniston is adamant that her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry was "not struggling" when he died. The actress revealed intimate details of Perry's last day, sharing that the two friends were texting the morning of his death.

"As he said, he’d love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know," Aniston told Variety of Perry. "I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy."

Law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Perry had died from an apparent drowning on Oct. 28. He was 54 years old.

"I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit," Aniston said of her confidant. "He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Aniston also touched upon the many tributes left in Perry's honor since his unexpected passing.

"It’s so beautiful," she said. "I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was."

Aniston penned a heartbreaking tribute of her own weeks after Perry's death.

"Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us," she wrote to Instagram, referencing her famous "Friends" cast.

"This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all," she added, sharing a screenshot of one of their previous exchanges, where Perry said it "made my day" to make Aniston laugh.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘Could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day," she concluded.

Perry, whose storied career was sometimes muddled by his substance abuse problems, was already deceased by the time Los Angeles City Firefighters reached his Pacific Palisades home, Fox News Digital previously confirmed. A cause of death was previously deferred for the "Friends" actor.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, a representative for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office shared "An autopsy was completed today, and toxicology results are pending." A death certificate viewed by Fox News Digital confirmed Perry died at 4:17 p.m. Keith Morrison, "Dateline" correspondent and Perry's stepfather, was listed as the "informant" on the document.

Perry famously told Tom Power in 2022 while promoting his memoir, "I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well. Was a seeker. And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people."