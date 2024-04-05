Brad Pitt refutes Angelina Jolie's claims he was abusive before 2016 plane incident in winery war: source

The legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over their French winery, Château Miraval, continues to heat up.

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress' legal team filed a motion seeking "highly relevant" documents and "evidence" that they claim will prove the "Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood" star refused to purchase Jolie's share of the winery unless she agreed to sign an "expansive" NDA that would "hide his history of abuse, control, and coverup."

"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him," Jolie's attorneys claim in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. "Jolie never pressed charges as she believed the best course was for Pitt to accept responsibility and help the family recover from the post-traumatic stress he caused."

While a rep for Pitt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for a comment, a friend close to the actor said the recent suit follows a "pattern of behavior" from Jolie's side.

"Whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side, they consistently choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate and/or irrelevant information as a distraction" the friend stated. "There was a lengthy custody trial that involved the entire history of their relationship and a judge who heard all the evidence still granted him 50/50 custody."

The recent filing from Jolie also states that "Jolie’s sealed filing, which included emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony and other evidence, caused Pitt to fear that the information could eventually become public."

Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, told Fox News Digital that Pitt "refused to purchase" Jolie's share after she rejected his efforts to be "silenced by his NDA."

"By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr. Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family. After eight months of delays, this motion asks the Court to force Mr. Pitt to finally produce that evidence," said Murphy.

Pitt and Jolie were married two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016, effectively ending their 12-year relationship. They became legally single in 2019.

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship.

In 2021, Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval.

In 2022, Pitt fired back claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

That same year, Pitt filed a suit against Jolie for breach of an implied-in-fact contract; breach of quasi-contract, pleaded in the alternative; breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; abuse of rights under Article 6-1 of the Luxembourg Civil Code; tortious interference with contractual relations; tortious interference with prospective business relations; and constructive trust.

The actor is seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial" and has requested Jolie's sale be declared "null and void."

Jolie's company, Nouvel, claimed Pitt has been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016. The actress previously attempted to overturn a tentative ruling which allowed Pitt’s claims that she sold her stake in Château Miraval without his agreement to proceed to trial. She argued her ex-husband's claim was "frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern."

However, court minutes from March 8 seen by Fox News Digital, show that the court rejected those arguments and upheld its earlier ruling.

Pitt's legal team has been given the go-ahead to sue Jolie for breach of implied-in-fact contract and breach of quasi-contract. The "Babylon" actor will also be allowed to amend his claim of breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

