Brad Pitt in first serious relationship since intense Angelina Jolie split: Who is Ines de Ramon?

Brad Pitt and jewelry designer Ines de Ramon have taken their relationship to the next level.

Pitt has officially moved on from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie as he's in a "good place" and getting serious with Ines, who is 27 years his junior. The two have been dating for a year and spent time together this summer as Pitt filmed a Formula 1 film in Europe.

"This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce," a source told People magazine. "He introduces [Ramon] as his girlfriend" and "is doing great with Ines."

"It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy," the insider added.

A representative for Pitt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Who is Ines de Ramon?

According to her LinkedIn, Ines de Ramon works in the jewelry industry. Her profile lists her current job as the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry, a position she has held since 2021.

Previous job listings include the retail department at De Grisogono, a luxury Swedish jeweler, and the jewelry department at Christie's.

De Ramon's page also notes that she graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor of business administration.

Ines de Ramon was previously married

Before her relationship with Brad Pitt, Ines was married to actor Paul Wesley.

Ines and the "Vampire Diaries" star first sparked romance rumors in 2018 after they were photographed following a dinner date in June. Wesley went Instagram official with Ines in July of that year.

Wesley and Ines were private about their relationship, but were spotted wearing matching bands in February 2019. While the two did not confirm the marriage rumors, Wesley's "Vampire Diaries" co-star Nina Dobrev referred to Ines as the actor's wife during a podcast interview in the summer of 2019.

"We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife," she said on the "Directionally Challenged" podcast. "It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

Ines celebrated the couple's anniversary on July 23, 2020, with a post shared on Instagram, according to People magazine. The jeweler's Instagram, which has nearly 100,000 followers, is set to private.

It's unclear why the couple broke up, but news made headlines in Sept. 2022 after nearly three years of marriage.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," a representative for the couple told People magazine.

When did she start dating Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon was confirmed in Nov. 2022, just months after her split with Paul Wesley.

The two were first photographed attending a Bono concert together along with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

"It's not an exclusive relationship," a source close to Pitt told People magazine at the time.

"Ines is cute, fun and energetic," the insider added. "She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

A few months later, Ramon and Pitt started 2023 with tans.

The "Bullet Train" actor flashed his abs while soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas during a New Year's trip down south with his leading lady.