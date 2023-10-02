Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ex Brad Pitt recently sent her ‘really beautiful’ gift

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for staying friendly with her exes.

Her former fiancé Brad Pitt even sent her a gift recently.

In an interview with The New York Times, the actress turned entrepreneur discussed her company, Goop, and its competitors, and she mentioned Pitt's skincare line, Le Domaine.

BRAD PITT, BEN AFFLECK AND CHRIS MARTIN ARE AMONG EXES THAT GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS SHE IS STILL FRIENDS WITH

"We have so many other brands that are sort of like us now," she said of the continued trend of celebrity-founded beauty brands. "I feel good about it. Competition is what keeps everybody honest."

It is not clear how the topic of Pitt came up, but she did say that he had sent her some of his products from the line, which he co-founded last year.

"It’s good," she said of his products. "Yeah, it’s really beautiful."

From there, perhaps because of the romantic history Paltrow and Pitt share, the conversation seemed to suddenly shift to the topic of a potential tell-all.

"You don’t want to index too much into the sort of love-affair part and expose people for that, so I don’t know," she said. "Don’t put me on truth serum."

GWYNETH PALTROW RECALLS ‘90S NIGHTLIFE BEFORE SOCIAL MEDIA: ’YOU COULD DO COCAINE AND NOT GET CAUGHT'

Paltrow first began dating Pitt when they filmed "Seven" together in 1994, when she played his wife. They got engaged two years later, but by 1997, they broke up.

Earlier this year, she spoke about the relationship on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, saying it was "major, major love at first sight." She recalled being around 22 at the time.

About their breakup, she said, "I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place."

Breaking up was "the right thing at that time," she admitted, but it still left her "totally heartbroken."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He's a great guy. He's wonderful, I really like him a lot," she gushed, confirming that they are still friendly 26 years after their split.

During that podcast, she also touched on her sexual relationship with Pitt, comparing him to another boyfriend from the '90s, Ben Affleck.

"Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time, and then Ben was, like, technically excellent," she explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also discussed her relationship with him directly in an interview posted to her website last year. There, Pitt told her that it was "lovely" to be friends with her, and he even told her that he loved her.

"I love you so much," she replied.



Paltrow went on to marry Coldplay singer Chris Martin. They split in 2016 and famously coined the term "conscious uncoupling" to describe their amiable relationship. She has since admitted that she now sees him as a brother.

After divorcing Martin, Paltrow married Brad Falchuck in 2018. Meanwhile, Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000, then Angelina Jolie in 2014. He is currently linked to jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress also took a moment during her interview to touch on her widely discussed court case from earlier this year. In March, she traveled to Utah to stand trial after a man named Terry Sanderson sued her for an incident that allegedly took place on a ski slope in 2016. He claimed that she crashed into him, causing injury, then left the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She ultimately won the lawsuit, which she described to The New York Times as a "pretty intense experience."

"And the sartorial outcome was so weird to me," she continued. "That whole thing was pretty weird. I don’t know that I’ve even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived. Sometimes in my life it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something."