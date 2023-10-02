Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ex Brad Pitt recently sent her ‘really beautiful’ gift

Paltrow also reflected on her ski crash trial, calling it 'pretty intense'

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Gwyneth Paltrow is known for staying friendly with her exes.  

Her former fiancé Brad Pitt even sent her a gift recently.

In an interview with The New York Times, the actress turned entrepreneur discussed her company, Goop, and its competitors, and she mentioned Pitt's skincare line, Le Domaine.

A photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were together for three years in the '90s. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row/James Devaney/GC Images)

"We have so many other brands that are sort of like us now," she said of the continued trend of celebrity-founded beauty brands. "I feel good about it. Competition is what keeps everybody honest."

It is not clear how the topic of Pitt came up, but she did say that he had sent her some of his products from the line, which he co-founded last year.

"It’s good," she said of his products. "Yeah, it’s really beautiful."

Gwyneth Paltrow smiling

Gwyneth Paltrow has remained close to Brad Pitt since their 1997 breakup. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

From there, perhaps because of the romantic history Paltrow and Pitt share, the conversation seemed to suddenly shift to the topic of a potential tell-all.

"You don’t want to index too much into the sort of love-affair part and expose people for that, so I don’t know," she said. "Don’t put me on truth serum."

Paltrow first began dating Pitt when they filmed "Seven" together in 1994, when she played his wife. They got engaged two years later, but by 1997, they broke up.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow in the 1990s

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were engaged for six months before splitting. (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

Earlier this year, she spoke about the relationship on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, saying it was "major, major love at first sight." She recalled being around 22 at the time.

About their breakup, she said, "I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt at the 1996 Golden Globe Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt met while filming "Seven." (Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

Breaking up was "the right thing at that time," she admitted, but it still left her "totally heartbroken."

"He's a great guy. He's wonderful, I really like him a lot," she gushed, confirming that they are still friendly 26 years after their split.

During that podcast, she also touched on her sexual relationship with Pitt, comparing him to another boyfriend from the '90s, Ben Affleck.

Gwyneth Paltrow Ben Affleck Brad Pitt split photo

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed which of her exes – Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck – were better at sex. (Getty Images)

"Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time, and then Ben was, like, technically excellent," she explained.

She also discussed her relationship with him directly in an interview posted to her website last year. There, Pitt told her that it was "lovely" to be friends with her, and he even told her that he loved her.

gwyneth paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has since told Brad Pitt that she still loves him. (Stefanie Keenan)

"I love you so much," she replied.

Paltrow went on to marry Coldplay singer Chris Martin. They split in 2016 and famously coined the term "conscious uncoupling" to describe their amiable relationship.  She has since admitted that she now sees him as a brother. 

After divorcing Martin, Paltrow married Brad Falchuck in 2018. Meanwhile, Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000, then Angelina Jolie in 2014. He is currently linked to jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress also took a moment during her interview to touch on her widely discussed court case from earlier this year. In March, she traveled to Utah to stand trial after a man named Terry Sanderson sued her for an incident that allegedly took place on a ski slope in 2016. He claimed that she crashed into him, causing injury, then left the scene.

Gwyneth Paltrow walks into court wearing blue blazer and khaki slacks

On verdict day, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a Ralph Lauren top with a blue blazer from the designer label. (Rick Bowmer)

She ultimately won the lawsuit, which she described to The New York Times as a "pretty intense experience."

"And the sartorial outcome was so weird to me," she continued. "That whole thing was pretty weird. I don’t know that I’ve even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived. Sometimes in my life it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something."

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

