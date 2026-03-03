Kesha’s war on White House backfires as administration mocks singer for boosting video views

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is brushing off criticism from pop star Kesha after she demanded officials stop using her music.

The dispute began when the White House posted a Feb. 10 TikTok video featuring what appeared to be military footage of a jet launching a missile and striking an enemy ship. The clip was labeled "Lethality" and was set to Kesha’s track "Blow."

Kesha blasted the administration for using her music in a military-themed TikTok video. Officials then mocked the singer and suggested her outrage only fueled their momentum.

Deputy Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Communications Director Kaelan Dorr posted on X, "Kesha quotes are like Popeye's spinach to this team. Memes? They'll continue. Winning? Will also continue."

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung also spoke about the topic on X, writing, "All these 'singers' keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they're b----ing about. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Kesha, 39, accused the White House of using her song to "incite violence and threaten war."

"It's come to my attention that the White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war," she wrote on social media Monday. "Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane."

The "Die Young" singer said she "absolutely" does not "approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind."

"Love always trumps hate. Please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and, quite frankly, this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for," the post continued.

She later criticized President Donald Trump and mentioned his references in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"Stop using my music, perverts @WhiteHouse," she wrote on X.

Public court filings tied to Epstein have fueled renewed scrutiny in recent months. The New York Times reported that Trump’s name appeared roughly 38,000 times in documents released in January. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing connected to his past association with Epstein.

In January, the Justice Department made public more than three million additional Epstein records, including personal emails. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News Digital at the time that "in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims."

She joins other artists, including Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, who have publicly objected to the administration’s use of their music.

Carpenter previously condemned the use of her song "Juno" in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video, calling it "evil and disgusting" and writing, "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded, "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Kesha’s team for comment.