Angelina Jolie is an actress best known for her many movie roles as well as her high-profile relationships in Hollywood. Jolie’s most-well known relationship included her marriage to Brad Pitt. The two met on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith while Pitt was married to actress, Jennifer Aniston.

Jolie was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California. Her parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, are also actors. In 1998, she was in the movie “Gia” which earned her a Golden Globe and SAG Award, along with an Emmy nomination. Another one of her early movie roles came in 1999 with “Girl, Interrupted.” In 2000, she was in “Gone in 60 Seconds,” followed by “Beyond Borders” and “Taking Lives.” In 2004, she was in “Shark Tale,” “The Fever” and “Alexander.” In 2005, she was in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” where she met who would become her future beau, Pitt.

Jolie has tackled movies of all genres. Some other movies she has been in over the years are “A Mighty Heart,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Changeling,” “Wanted” “Salt,” “The Tourist,” “Maleficent,” “By the Sea,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Come Away,” "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and “Eternals.” In addition to acting, she also has published a book called “Notes from My Travels.”

Jolie adopted her first son, Maddox, in Cambodia in 2002. A few years later, Jolie and Pitt’s relationship sparked in 2004 while Pitt was still married to Aniston. In 2005, Jolie and Pitt went public with their relationship. That same year, Jolie adopted her second child, a six-month-old from Ethiopia, named Zahara.

In May 2006, the couple welcomed their first biological child together named Shiloh and adopted son Pax in 2007. In 2008, they had twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline. All of the couple’s children took on the name Jolie-Pitt. In 2012, news of the couple’s engagement surfaced and they went on to marry in August 2014. Two years after their marriage, in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. Jolie was also previously married to Johnny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.