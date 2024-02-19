Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'couldn't be happier' together

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon recently took a big step in their relationship.

The Academy award-winner and his girlfriend, 34, are now living together in his California home, which a source told People magazine was a "natural" progression in their romance.

"They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," the insider said. "Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing."

Representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022, but had reportedly been seeing each other for a few months by then.

The new couple was first photographed together at a Bono concert along with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

She was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley for nearly three years before they split in early 2022.

The "Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood" star dated Angelina Jolie for more than a decade before they married in 2014, only for their relationship to end two years later when she filed for divorce in 2016.

While Brad and Angelina were declared legally single in 2019, they have continued legal battles for shared businesses and custody agreements of their six children, and have yet to finalize their divorce nearly eight years later.

Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston when he met Jolie while working on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

"Since the divorce, Brad’s dated but never seriously," the source told the outlet. "This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn’t be happier."

The "kind, funny and very special" luxury jewelry rep was credited for bringing joy back into Pitt's life.

"With Ines, he found his spark again," the insider shared. "It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy."