Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman says she learned to perform autopsies for her latest role

'Scarpetta' actress Nicole Kidman learned new skill to play a medical examiner

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards Video

Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her leading role in "Babygirl," greeted fans and photographers as she walked the carpet at the Golden Globes.

Practice makes perfect for Nicole Kidman.

The "Big Little Lies" actress admitted she has one very sharp skill in her tool belt during Monday's appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." 

Kidman, 58, told the talk show host that she took her latest role as a medical examiner quite seriously and learned how to perform an autopsy.

Nicole Kidman wears leather top

Nicole Kidman revealed a special skill she learned to play a medical examiner in her new role during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

When Fallon asked if Kidman was a "method" actor, the Aussie star confirmed, "I can do an autopsy."

"I can, yes. If I needed to, I could do the autopsy," she continued. "I can remove all the organs. I can name them all."

Kidman confessed that Fallon's team asked her to perform an autopsy on the show, much to his surprise.

Nicole Kidman sits down with Jimmy Fallon

Nicole Kidman told Jimmy Fallon she knows how to perform an autopsy. (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

"Maybe it was on a dummy or something, but either way, I don't think that would have been a very … I don't think you would have liked that, right?" she asked. 

"But I can remove the lungs, the liver, and the gallbladder and the intestines."

Kidman noted that her new skill is just "part of the job," before explaining how she trained for her role in "Scarpetta."

"I worked with an incredible medical examiner, and I studied him," she confessed.

Kidman stars as Dr. Kay Scarpetta in the new thriller, a character "who is coming back to her job after 30 years, and there’s a parallel story of the two crimes that have happened in present day and 30 years ago."

She added, "That’s the beginning, and then there’s all the family drama. If you like crime thrillers, which there is a ton of people out there who like crime."

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban smile at awards show

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in 2025. (Francis Specker)

Kidman's gearing up for a busy year in front of the camera with a slew of projects slated for release, including "Practical Magic 2" with Sandra Bullock and the return of "Big Little Lies."

In January, the "Moulin Rouge" actress finalized her divorce with ex-husband Keith Urban after nearly 20 years of marriage. 

In the settlement, Kidman, 58, was assigned as the primary parent to their two minor daughters. Urban will have "parenting time" every other weekend unless otherwise stipulated.

Neither party received alimony, and child support was set at $0. The Academy Award-winning actress filed for divorce in September citing irreconcilable differences. 

