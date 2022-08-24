Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz: A look at the lavish celebrity weddings of 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

2022 is the year of lavish celebrity weddings.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently wrapped up a three-day wedding weekend at his 87-acre Georgia estate and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker flew to Portofino, Italy to say "I do" in front of their friends and family. Sarah Hyland finally made it down to the aisle to Wells Adams after the coronavirus pandemic delayed their wedding multiple times.

Some of these celebrity weddings faced some hiccups during the festivities. During Lopez and Affleck's nuptials, an ambulance was seen leaving the residence on two separate occasions. During Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari, the pop star's ex-husband Jason Alexander was taken away in handcuffs after he tried to crash their big day.

Here is a look at some of the biggest celebrities who wed this year plus the scoop on the dresses, drama and star-studded guest lists.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

After Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez in April 2021, the couple jetted off to Las Vegas to tie the knot in a surprise wedding in July. The nuptials, which took place at the Little White Wedding Chapel just after midnight, were attended by Lopez’ 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53.

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ SEAL IT WITH A KISS AS PHOTOS FROM THEIR WEDDING DAY REVEAL GORGEOUS CEREMONY

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, then said "I do" for a second time over the weekend in a three-day lavish celebration at Affleck’s 87-acre Georgia estate. Lopez wore three custom Ralph Lauren wedding gowns which she described as "dreamy" in her "On The JLo" newsletter.

Guests were treated to spectacular fireworks shows on both Friday and Saturday night and capped the weekend off with a brunch on Sunday. The couple said their vows during a ceremony on Saturday, which was officiated by life coach and podcast host Jay Shetty. There was an all-white dress code for the attendees of the ceremony.

The couple first dated in 2002 and were initially engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting. Lopez went on to wed Anthony in 2004 and Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005. The couple share three children: Seraphina, 16, Violet, 13, and Samuel, 10.

During Lopez and Affleck's three-day nuptials in Georgia, an ambulance was seen leaving Affleck's residence twice. It was not confirmed who was first transported, however, the Daily Mail reported on Friday that Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to a local Georgia hospital after she fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches.

A second ambulance arrived at the guest check-in entrance of Affleck's residence around 8:45 pm on Saturday night, a source told Fox News Digital. The couple exchanged their vows that evening.

The unidentified male was then brought out to the ambulance before the vehicle departed. The condition of the man and the hospital to which he was taken is not currently known.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on a vineyard north of Santa Barbara, California in August. The couple’s wedding planning was interrupted several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In August 2021, Adams said he was "hoping" to get married next year after too many delays had postponed their nuptials. He joked to People magazine that he and Hyland were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" if there were any more wedding setbacks.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," he said.

SARAH HYLAND AND WELLS ADAMS ARE MARRIED IN CEREMONY ATTENDED BY HER 'MODERN FAMILY' CO-STARS

"So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know – well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

The couple enjoyed an outdoor ceremony at the trendy Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, where her "Modern Family" co-stars joined in the celebration, including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (and his husband, Justin Mikita,) Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen.

Hyland and Adams first met online in 2016 through back-and-forth Twitter chatter, but didn't meet face-to-face until 2017. They went public with their relationship shortly after.

Adams proposed to Hyland in 2019, and the couple initially planned to get married in August 2020, but were forced to change course due to the coronavirus. They rescheduled their wedding multiple times.

Several of Hyland’s "Modern Family" co-stars took to Instagram and shared intimate pictures from their picturesque wedding venue.

While Hyland found fame starring as the oldest daughter of the Dunphy clan, Hayley, on the popular ABC sitcom, Adams took a different route through the same network. His career began behind the microphone as a DJ in Nashville, Tennessee, but he was one of the men on a quest for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of "The Bachelorette."

While she gave her final rose to Jordan Rodgers and had a similar experience with wedding planning during a pandemic – even down to Rodgers and Fletcher getting married at Sunstone Winery in May – Adams has continued his relationship with the franchise, and became the bartender on "Bachelor in Paradise" last year.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker first said "I do" in a "practice" wedding at a Las Vegas chapel following the Grammy Awards in April, with an Elvis Presley impersonator serving as their officiant.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, held a ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California where they reportedly legally obtained a marriage license. The couple first became engaged in October when the "Blink 182" drummer proposed on the beach of Montecito, California surrounded by red roses and candles.

THE KARDASHIANS TAKE OVER ITALY AHEAD OF KOURTNEY AND TRAVIS' WEDDING

The duo, along with members of the Kardashian clan, jetted to Portofino, Italy in May where the couple said "I do" for the third time at a medieval-style castle. She walked down the aisle with her mother, Kris Jenner, by her side, and wore a cathedral-length veil adorned with the image of the Madonna and delicate floral appliques to match her scalloped hem dress, all of which was designed by legendary fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney and Travis were joined by their combined six children for the small ceremony. She shares Mason; 12, Penelope; 10; and Reign; 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who did not appear to be at the wedding despite a long history with the family and still starring on their Hulu reality show.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, and 18-year-old son, Landon, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, detailed nearly every step of the way to the altar while on the Italian holiday as the family joined forces to become one powerful unit. Barker also co-parents Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from Shanna's previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears wed Sam Asghari her home in Thousand Oaks, California in June. The pair tied the knot in a star-studded affair with a host of A-list guests in attendance including Paris Hilton, according to People magazine. Her children were not at the nuptials.

Spears wore a custom Donatella Versace gown for the nuptials, and reportedly walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

The 40-year-old pop princess became engaged to the actor in September after nearly five years of dating. They first met in October 2016 when he starred in her "Slumber Party" video, and months later, made their relationship Instagram-official in January 2017. He proposed with a $70,000, four carat BeSpoke Forever Diamonds sparkler with a platinum cathedral setting and floating solitaire design, which also included "lioness" engraved into the band — his pet name for the superstar.

BRITNEY SPEARS' EX-HUSBAND ATTEMPTS TO 'CRASH' HER WEDDING TO SAM ASGHARI

This marks Spears’ third marriage. She first wed her childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in January 2004 during an early morning ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alexander tried to crash Spears' wedding and was taken away from the scene in handcuffs. Officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that Alexander was arrested for "two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out of county warrant."

Spears' ex-husband live-streamed his attempt to crash the "Toxic" singer's wedding. In the video, Alexander is walking through Spears' home before security tells him he has to leave.

He was later jailed at the Ventura County Jail and his bail was set at $22,500. He has been charged with felony stalking and has pleaded not guilty.

Spears and Alexander's marriage was annulled 55-hours after they tied the knot, which he claimed was forced by Spears' mother, Lynne, and Spears' management.

Ten months later, Spears walked down the aisle again and married Kevin Federline. Their marriage lasted three years until a divorce was finalized in July 2007. The couple share two children: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Jodie Sweetin, Mescal Wasilewski

"Full House" actress Jodie Sweetin married her longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, in a romantic ceremony at a private home in Malibu, California in late July.

A few of her former castmates were in attendance, including Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos, and Sweetin says the late Bob Saget's presence was also felt.

"I kinda can’t stop thinking about this day… Here’s a few personal pics with family and friends from the wedding," Sweetin wrote on Instagram following the nuptials.

Sweetin, who is known for portraying Stephanie Tanner on the popular '90s sitcom, told People magazine that about 50 people were in attendance, including her daughters Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11.

'FULL HOUSE' STAR JODIE SWEETIN MARRIES MESCAL WASILEWSKI IN AN INTIMATE MALIBU WEDDING CEREMONY

In January 2022, Sweetin took to Instagram to announce the pair’s engagement after five years together. She wrote, that she can’t "wait to see the life that lies ahead." This marks Sweetin’s fourth marriage.

Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan married her fiancé Bader Shammas in July. The "Mean Girls" star took to Instagram to confirm the news.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan started in her Instagram caption. "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Back in November 2021, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas on Instagram and showed off her oval diamond ring.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," she captioned in her post.

The two began dating back in 2019 , after Lohan re-located to Dubai several years ago. Since doing so, she has stayed out of the public eye, but Lohan is set to return to acting with two upcoming Netflix movies.

LINDSAY LOHAN MARRIES FIANCE BADER SHAMMAS

Shammas, who has been a Dubai resident since 2013, works in finance as a vice president in international wealth management at Credit Suisse. Before joining the Swiss bank that serves some of the world’s richest people, he worked at BNP Paribas, one of the largest French banks, in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice wed Luis Ruelas in a lavish wedding at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey in early August.

The reality TV star was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate. Daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana served as her official bridesmaids, while his sons, David and Nicholas, stood at the altar with their dad as the couple said their vows.

Their nuptials were filmed for a special that will air following the 13th season of "RHONJ."

'RHONJ' STAR TERESA GIUDICE AND LUIS RUELAS ARE MARRIED: LOOK INSIDE THE COUPLE'S LAVISH NEW JERSEY WEDDING

A host of Housewives were in the audience to witness the ceremony, with Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs representing "RHONJ," Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley from "Real Housewives of New York City," Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey from "Real Housewives of Atlanta," Ashey Darby from "Real Housewives of Potomac," and Chanel Ayan from the newest franchise in Dubai.

Giudice's brother and sister-in-law as well as fellow "RHONJ" co-stars, Joe and Melissa Gorga, were not in attendance.

Giudice, 50, met Ruelas in 2020 and the couple became engaged in October when he popped the question on the beach in Greece.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot at Peltz’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida in April.

Peltz, 27, and David and Victoria Beckham’s son, 23, had a multi-day celebration, with their star-studded guest list arriving on Friday. According to People magazine, the duo’s big day featured a traditional Jewish ceremony, for Peltz. Beckham and Peltz's wedding reportedly had nearly 600 guests.

The star-studded guest list included Serena and Venus Williams , Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Mel C, Gigi Hadid and Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

David Beckham also gave a wedding toast, reportedly discussing "Brooklyn being born, their family life and how great of a mom Victoria is." Beckham and Peltz announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020.

The pair first went public as a couple in January 2020.

BROOKYLN BECKHAM AND NICOLA PELTZ MARRIED: A LOOK AT THEIR LAVISH WEDDING

"The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!" Victoria wrote at the time. "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much."

Though Victoria wished the couple well, rumors started to surface about a supposed feud with the former Spice Girl and Peltz. However, both Peltz and Brooklyn have since both shut the speculation down.

The couple planned to be married earlier than 2022, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused their big day to be postponed. In an interview with Hello! in 2021, Beckham said, "If COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult."

Christina Haack, Joshua Hall

Christina Haack married relator Joshua Hall in April. This marks the third marriage for the 39-year-old "Christina on the Coast" star.

Haack finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021. The former couple share custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson. Anstead and Haack began dating in 2017 and married in December 2018 in a ceremony in Newport Beach, California.

Haack split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children: daughter, Taylor, 11, and son, Brayden, 7. Meanwhile, El Moussa, 41, tied the knot "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young last fall.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.