Kate Moss, Sofia Vergara stun in sheer looks at Paris Fashion Week: PHOTOS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a week built on spectacle, Kate Moss proved she can still steal the spotlight.

Moss, 52, embraced the sheer trend in a striking Paris Fashion Week appearance that underscored her decades-long influence on the industry. She wasn't the only celebrity to make a stop in the City of Light, as she was joined by Emily Ratajkowski, Sofía Vergara, Michelle Pfeiffer and more — all wearing daring looks.

The British model, who rose to fame in the early 1990s, attended the Tom Ford womenswear fall/winter show on March 4. Moss wore a black, semi-sheer polka-dot blouse featuring delicate, dotted-mesh fabric that revealed a glimpse of skin underneath.

Her blonde hair was styled in loose, side-swept waves.

Vergara also took on the sheer trend, but with a lace twist, while attending a WWD event at the Hotel de Crillon. Vergara, 53, stepped out in a chocolate-brown satin slip dress featuring delicate lace detailing along the plunging neckline and hemline.

She accessorized the look with a camel-colored suede trench coat.

Pfeiffer made an appearance at the Saint Laurent womenswear fall/winter show wearing a sharply tailored suit. The 67-year-old actress wore a blazer over a delicate sheer black lace camisole.

Pfeiffer's blonde hair was styled in loose, effortless waves.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bella Hadid walked the runway at the Saint Laurent show on March 3 wearing a lingerie-inspired look. Hadid's look featured a plunging V-neckline and sheer lace.

The 29-year-old model's dramatic runway moment included a sleek, side-parted updo.

Ratajkowski stunned while attending the Loewe fashion show on March 6. The model wore a pair of black trousers and draped a navy knit sweater over her shoulders, leaving her midriff entirely bare.

The 34-year-old accessorized with sleek, rectangular black sunglasses and a structured black leather clutch.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed up to the Tom Ford show in a stunning monochromatic look with pops of black. Huntington-Whiteley, 38, wore an oversized white blazer, leaving it open to reveal a black bra top underneath.

The model accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses, a delicate gold chain necklace and a cream sweater tied around her neck.

Paris Jackson also attended the Tom Ford show on March 4. Jackson, 27, wore a tailored suit with a white high-neck shirt featuring a dramatic vertical cutout underneath. The cutout showcased tattoos along her torso.

The "Habit" star's hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP