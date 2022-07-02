Lindsay Lohan marries fiancé Bader Shammas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsay Lohan has officially tied the knot!

Congratulations are in order to The Mean Girls actress and her husband Bader Shammas. Lohan took to Instagram Saturday to share the news with her 10.9 million follower on her 36th birthday. A representative confirmed Lohan's announcement to FOX News Digital as well.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan started in her Instagram caption.

"I am stunned that this is my husband," she continued. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

BRITNEY SPEARS' HUSBAND SAM ASGAHRI SAYS MARRIAGE TO POP SINGER HAS BEEN A ‘FAIRYTALE’

Back in November 2021, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas on Instagram and showed off her oval diamond ring.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," she captioned in her post.

The two began dating back in 2019, after Lohan re-located to Dubai several years ago. Since doing so, she has stayed out of the public eye.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shammas, who has been a Dubai resident since 2013, works in finance as a vice president in international wealth management at Credit Suisse. Before joining the Swiss bank that serves some of the world’s richest people, he worked at BNP Paribas, one of the largest French banks, in Kuwait and Bahrain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in May 2021, Netflix announced Lohan's return to screen in an upcoming 2022 Holiday film, Falling for Christmas. Back in May 2021, Netflix announced that the Bronx-born actress is slated to play "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.