Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker got married after the Grammys, Las Vegas chapel owner says

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married, according to a Las Vegas chapel owner who says the two tied the knot just hours after the Grammys.

"Yes, they got married after the awards show at 1:45 a.m. at my chapel, One Love Wedding Chapel. They called about 12:30 a.m.," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer headed to the chapel hours after Barker, 46, performed at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Frierson revealed that the pair requested an Elvis Presley impersonator to wed them. Frierson shared he was able to make it happen despite the last-minute arrangement.

"My chapel is 24 hours, and they wanted to make sure I can get Elvis Presley," he said. "I wasn't sure if I could get Elvis, I said let me check and I got the Elvis, they paid online and they came in and got married."

The chapel owner went on to reveal that the reality TV star and her now-husband purchased a $299 wedding package and a "couple hundred dollars" for the Presley impersonator to marry them.

The pair also purchased a bouquet of fresh red roses, which Kardashian "tossed" after saying "I do," Frierson added.

The couple insisted that the chapel not record or videotape the ceremony. Instead, the couple went to the chapel with four others, three of whom "had iPHones and were kind of just filming everything," he continued.

The marriage news comes one day after reports surfaced that Kardashian had a booze-filled night at the Grammys. However, Frierson insisted it was not a "drunken" wedding.

"They were just having fun. We can't marry anybody under the influence. They were just having fun and in love," he said.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October of 2021. The Blink-182 drummer popped the question on Oct. 17 as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, Calif. Kim, their other sister Khloe and their mom Kris Jenner were on hand to surprise Kardashian after the proposal.

The Poosh founder shared the news on Instagram, posting a pair of photos that show her and her new fiance on the beach surrounded by what appears to be a giant decorative heart made of roses along with candles.

"Forever @travisbarker," she captioned the announcement .

The surprise nuptials took place just hours after Barker performed at the Grammy Awards. The pair, who are not shy when it comes to showing PDA, made headlines for their makeout sessions on the Grammys and Oscars red carpets in the last week.

Representatives for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately return Fox News Digital's requests for comment.