Entertainment

Chase Stokes calls Morgan Evans 'pathetic excuse of masculinity' over Kelsea Ballerini divorce comments

Ballerini posted a meme asking for 'a f---ing break' after the social media exchange between her former partners

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes Video

Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards with boyfriend Chase Stokes

Ballerini wore a sparkly silver dress at the CMA Awards, while Stokes wore a black suit.

Kelsea Ballerini's exes are going at it.

The 32-year-old country singer's ex-boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, spoke up in defense of the "Cowboys Cry Too" singer after her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, spoke about their divorce while on Bobby Bones' podcast, "The BobbyCast."

"This is about the most pathetic excuse of masculinity I've ever seen. Get a f---ing life," Stokes wrote in a since deleted comment under an Instagram post featuring a clip from the podcast.

Bones later shared a screenshot of the deleted comment on his Instagram, as part of a video in which he defended Evans. The host stressed that Evans has not publicly spoken about his divorce, saying "I thought he came off really well" in the podcast and "that he was very kind in his description and his version of events."

A split of Kelsea Ballerini with Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini with Morgan Evans.

Ballerini's ex-boyfriend commented on her ex-husband speaking about their divorce on a recent podcast. (Gotham/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images)

In his response to the criticism, Evans posted a series of photos on his Instagram featuring him doing stereotypical male activities, including carrying a heavy mini fridge and chopping wood, captioning the post, "Feeling pretty masculine today."

"This is the perfect clap back. 

Even Bones got in on the comments section, writing, "I laughed."

Following the back and forth between her two exes, Ballerini put her two cents in, posting a meme on her Instagram stories on Friday, which read, "And for the lady, perhaps a f---ing break?"

Kelsea Ballerini wears a black dress

Ballerini posted her own response to the feud on her Instagram stories. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While on Bones' podcast, Evans said hearing that Ballerini wanted a divorce was unexpected.

"I was not expecting that conversation, no," he said. "Maybe that was me being naive, but I definitely wasn't. It took me by surprise. That whole time is such a blur. It almost feels like somebody else, just from where I'm sitting now. I just look back and I'm like, 'Oh, my God.'"

Evans and Ballerini were married for nearly five years, before she announced she filed for divorce in August 2022. Following their divorce, Ballerini released the six-song EP, "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat," in February 2023, which she confirmed to be about her split from Evans.

Shortly after her divorce from Evans, Ballerini began dating the "Outer Banks" star, with her and Stokes making their red carpet debut together at the CMT Music Awards in April 2023.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini walking the red carpet at the CMT Awards in April 2023.

Stokes and Ballerini made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Awards in April 2023. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The two ultimately broke up in September 2025 before briefly reconciling in December 2025.

"It looked a lot more dramatic than it was. And that was quite the learning lesson for us," she told Entertainment Tonight about their reconciliation. "But he’s — I love him so much. We’ve been together for quite a while now, and done a lot of life together. And I love love, and I believe in it. And I also, I believe so much in finding the things that make you happy, and finding the things that you want to work on and figuring out when the rubber meets the road, how to make that work."

Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini

Ballerini and Stokes officially broke up in early 2026. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix))

Despite wanting to make things work, she and Stokes called it quits for good early in 2026.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

