Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians
Published

The Kardashians take over Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Kourtney Kardashian will marry Travis Barker Sunday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines May 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kardashian family made the trip to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner were seen arriving to dinner Friday night. 

Kourtney and Travis Barker arrived with their children.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in Italy.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in Italy. (Enrico Di Virgilio/BACKGRID)

Kim was spotted in Portofino, still rocking her blonde hair from the 2022 Met Gala. The "Skims" founder wore a form-fitting catsuit that featured cutouts.

TRAVIS BARKER, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN TO WED IN ITALIAN CEREMONY

Pete Davidson was not in attendance for the dinner because he has his final "Saturday Night Live" duties this weekend. Per Variety, Davidson is expected to sign off this weekend during the "SNL" season 47 finale.

Kendall arrived with her NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker. Khloe and Kylie arrived solo, with Travis Scott not in attendance. 

Kim Kardashian arrives in Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding ceremony.

Kim Kardashian arrives in Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding ceremony. (Enrico Di Virgilio/BACKGRID)

Kris was joined by Gui Siqueira, Dolce and Gabbana’s ambassador. 

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER GET LEGALLY MARRIED IN CALIFORNIA

Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were all in Dolce and Gabbana gowns for the family dinner. Kourtney was seen in a sheer red gown as she walked into the venue with Penelope and Kim and Kanye West's oldest daughter, North. 

Kourtney and Barker are exchanging vows in front of family and a few friends at the Italian castle, Castello Brown, TMZ first reported. 

Khloe Kardashian stuns in a cheetah print Dolce and Gabbana dress as she arrives to dinner in Italy.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in a cheetah print Dolce and Gabbana dress as she arrives to dinner in Italy. (Enrico Di Virgilio/BACKGRID)

Kardashian's children, sisters and mom Kris Jenner will be in attendance. The reality TV star's ex, Scott Disick, was not on the invite list, according to the outlet.

Barker's kids will also be in attendance, along with his Blink182 bandmates.

The couple will reportedly host a reception for friends once they return to Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner arrives without Travis Scott to dinner to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

Kylie Jenner arrives without Travis Scott to dinner to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding. (Enrico Di Virgilio/BACKGRID)

Kardashian and Barker are legally married in the United States and posed for photos at the Santa Barbara courthouse Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The drummer proposed in October after they dated less than a year. The two have their own children from previous relationships.

Barker has two children — son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three children — sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

Kendall Jenner is accompanied by her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker as they arrive to dinner in Italy.

Kendall Jenner is accompanied by her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker as they arrive to dinner in Italy. (Enrico Di Virgilio/BACKGRID)

The official marriage comes one month after the two headed to a Las Vegas chapel.

Kardashian shared photos capturing the moment the two said "I do" at the One Love Wedding Chapel just hours after Barker performed at the Grammys. Kardashian and Barker wore matching leather jackets, and the reality TV star carried a bouquet of red roses.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian captioned the photos.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their children arrive at dinner in Italy ahead of their wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their children arrive at dinner in Italy ahead of their wedding. (Enrico Di Virgilio/BACKGRID)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending