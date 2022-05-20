The Kardashians take over Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kardashian family made the trip to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner were seen arriving to dinner Friday night.

Kourtney and Travis Barker arrived with their children.

Kim was spotted in Portofino, still rocking her blonde hair from the 2022 Met Gala. The "Skims" founder wore a form-fitting catsuit that featured cutouts.

Pete Davidson was not in attendance for the dinner because he has his final "Saturday Night Live" duties this weekend. Per Variety, Davidson is expected to sign off this weekend during the "SNL" season 47 finale.

Kendall arrived with her NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker. Khloe and Kylie arrived solo, with Travis Scott not in attendance.

Kris was joined by Gui Siqueira, Dolce and Gabbana’s ambassador.

Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were all in Dolce and Gabbana gowns for the family dinner. Kourtney was seen in a sheer red gown as she walked into the venue with Penelope and Kim and Kanye West's oldest daughter, North.

Kourtney and Barker are exchanging vows in front of family and a few friends at the Italian castle, Castello Brown, TMZ first reported.

Kardashian's children, sisters and mom Kris Jenner will be in attendance. The reality TV star's ex, Scott Disick, was not on the invite list, according to the outlet.

Barker's kids will also be in attendance, along with his Blink182 bandmates.

The couple will reportedly host a reception for friends once they return to Los Angeles.

Kardashian and Barker are legally married in the United States and posed for photos at the Santa Barbara courthouse Sunday.

The drummer proposed in October after they dated less than a year. The two have their own children from previous relationships.

Barker has two children — son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three children — sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

The official marriage comes one month after the two headed to a Las Vegas chapel.

Kardashian shared photos capturing the moment the two said "I do" at the One Love Wedding Chapel just hours after Barker performed at the Grammys . Kardashian and Barker wore matching leather jackets, and the reality TV star carried a bouquet of red roses.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian captioned the photos .

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.