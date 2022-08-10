Nicola Peltz Beckham responds to supposed feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicola Peltz Beckham opened up recently about her relationship with her in-laws and the rumored feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Since her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022, rumors have been swirling that Peltz Beckham doesn’t get along with her mother-in-law and that the two are feuding.

The couple has stayed away from discussing the subject.

But, during a recent interview with Variety, Peltz Beckham shot down claims there are any issues between her and her in-laws and even speculated about where the rumor originated.

She believes the rumors started after she walked down the aisle in a Valentino gown rather than a dress designed by Beckham.

VICTORIA BECKHAM SAYS SHE'S 'LUCKY' TO HAVE FOUND 'SOULMATE' DAVID BECKHAM

"I was going to, and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Peltz Beckham explained to Variety. "She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that."

Victoria Beckham started her own clothing line in 2008. Her website describes the line as a mix of pieces to match the evolving style of women and staple pieces every woman should have no matter what current trends are.

Peltz Beckham's husband, Brooklyn, who was also present for the interview, had a different take on the whole ordeal. Having grown up in the media spotlight, Beckham seemed to have an understanding of how quickly rumors can spread and how to deal with it.

"I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that," Beckham said. "They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added that he will "always wish them well, the haters," and that he will keep "doing what (he) love(s) doing, staying healthy, being happy and that’s what it is."

The couple began dating in October 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. After less than a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020 with Peltz Beckham writing Beckham had made her "the luckiest girl in the world."

They tied the knot April 9, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida, at Peltz Beckham’s family home. Since getting married, the couple has been seen together on red carpets, including the Met Gala in May and while out and about together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham’s father is famous British soccer player David Beckham. And, aside from being a fashion designer, his mother is a former Spice Girl known as Posh Spice.