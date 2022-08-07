'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.

Daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana served as her official bridesmaids, while his sons, David and Nicholas, stood at the altar with their dad as the couple said their vows.

Giudice wore a fitted strapless dress which flared out into a mermaid hem, in addition to a long white veil with "sempre insieme" stitched across the bottom in Italian, which translates to "always together."

Teresa rocked sheer, elbow-length gloves with pearls sewn into the fabric and a massive diamond crown to match a pair of earrings sparkling from underneath her long extensions.

Ruelas, 46, sported a white blazer with black pants and a black bowie for the outdoor affair, which was covered in white roses and featured a white runner down the aisle.

Giudice reportedly walked down the aisle to "Ave Maria" in honor of her late parents, and the couple lit unity candles with their children to signify their new family unit.

Their nuptials were filmed for a special that will air following the 13th season of "RHONJ."

A host of housewives were in the audience to witness the ceremony, with Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs representing "RHONJ," Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley from "RHONY," Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey from "Real Housewives of Atlanta," Ashey Darby from "Real Housewives of Potomac," and Chanel Ayan from the newest franchise in Dubai.

Aydin, who also served as a bridesmaid for Giudice, shared a behind-the-scenes snap to Instagram of her friend getting ready for the big day. "Love makes you beautiful," she wrote.

Zarin wrote on Instagram it was "one of the most beautiful weddings" she had ever attended, and praised the "biggest cowboy steaks" at dinner, in addition to the flowers and music.

Notably missing from the big day was Giudice's brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga . Former "RHONJ" star Dina Manzo was also absent, People magazine reported.

Melissa and Joe spent time with her family, instead, and shared photos from a fishing adventure on the shore.

Joe Giudice, Tre's ex-husband, told TMZ he is "happy" that his ex-wife is remarrying, but feels "sorry" that her new husband will have to live with her in-laws, Joe and Melissa Gorga.

"I dealt with that thorn in my side for 20 years. Unfortunately, they always come around," he told the outlet.

Giudice, 50, met Ruelas in 2020 and the couple became engaged in October when he popped the question on the beach in Greece.