'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice engaged to Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is engaged to her boyfriend Luis Ruelas after over a year of dating.

Ruelas popped the question on Tuesday in Greece, according to People magazine. His proposal featured candles, roses, and fireworks over the beach.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 49, and Ruelas, 46, began dating in July 2020 after the reality TV star split from her longtime husband, Joe Giudice in 2019.

The former couple finalized their divorce in September, eight months after announcing they would be ending their marriage after 20 years together. They will continue to co-parent their four daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

The duo hadn’t been together in more than four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. The bestselling author served her sentence and was released in 2015, and Joe began a 41-month prison term in March 2016.

Joe was then held by immigration officials after he completed his sentence. A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe, who is not an American citizen, would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison term.

In early October, Giudice and Ruelas moved into a multi-million dollar new home in New Jersey that reportedly features 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, per Page Six.

Fans first met Ruelas during the "RHONJ" Season 11 finale in May.

"I absolutely did not expect to meet you, and I really thought I'd probably be alone for like, the next 10 years," Ruelas told Giudice. She said, "You're literally like, a dream come true."

Giudice said in her confessional interview, "I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that. And it's so crazy because I don't know what the future holds, but this is the best I've felt in a really long time."

People previously reported that Ruelas is the co-founder and executive vice president of business development at Digital Media Solutions in Clearwater, Florida. He also has two sons from a previous marriage.