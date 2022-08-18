Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wedding preparations underway: What to know about the venue, officiant and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to tie the knot again this weekend during an extravagant three-day celebration at his sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

The 50-year-old actor and the 53-year-old singer first married last month during a midnight ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Now, they're celebrating with an elaborate affair, and this weekend festivities will mark the culmination of the couple’s 20-year journey to the altar.

In images obtained by Fox News Digital, party trucks and cars were seen traveling a private road leading to Affleck's sprawling Georgia estate Thursday.

Staff members were also seen checking the drivers’ identifications upon their arrival at the property.

While Affleck and Lopez’s first wedding was an intimate affair attended by a handful of people, including three of their children, their upcoming nuptials will be a more elaborate fête.

Here's what to know about the three-day extravaganza:

The venue

Affleck initially purchased his sprawling Georgia estate in 2003, while he was dating Lopez. The Oscar winner listed the property for $8.9 million in 2018 but took it off the market in 2020 after it failed to sell.

The estate, located on the Hampton Island preserve, about an hour outside of Savannah, is comprised of three buildings overlooking the Newport River.

The plantation-style primary mansion includes 6,000 square feet of living space and features four bedrooms, 25-foot-high Doric columns and a wraparound porch.

In addition to the main house, there is a smaller cottage for entertaining and a five-bedroom guest house with three master suites.

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo are reportedly among the wedding guests who will stay at the 10,000-square-foot cabin known as the Oyster House over the weekend.

The officiant

Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty will officiate Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.

The United Kingdom native and Lopez worked together on an episode of the "Couch Conversations" YouTube series in January 2021. The actress appeared on Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast in March 2021, joining the long list of his past celebrity guests who included the late Kobe Bryant, Gwyneth Paltrow, Khloe Kardashian and Alicia Keys.

Lopez later asked Shetty to officiate four weddings during the press tour for her 2022 romantic comedy "Marry Me." Shetty has prior experience as a celebrity wedding officiant, having presided over Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell’s nuptials last year.

Wedding festivities

The wedding weekend extravaganza will kick off with a rehearsal dinner Friday night, and the ceremony will be held Saturday.

The celebration will conclude with a barbeque Sunday.

Fox News Digital has learned that during their stay, guests will potentially be treated to yoga sessions and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show.

The three-day wedding weekend has been two decades in the making for the couple.

Affleck and Lopez were initially set to walk down the aisle in September 2003 but postponed their nuptials with just a few days’ notice. The pair, famously dubbed "Bennifer," ended their engagement in early 2004 after two years together.

The "Argo" star later married Jennifer Garner, 50, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018, after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez married Marc Anthony, 53, in 2004, but the two, who are parents to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, divorced in 2014.

After the "On the Floor" hitmaker ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in March 2021, she and Affleck rekindled their romance. Lopez announced that the couple had become engaged for the second time in April 2022.