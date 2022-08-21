Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married in ceremony attended by her 'Modern Family' co-stars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally said "I do" and were married on Saturday on a vineyard north of Santa Barbara, California, after facing multiple delays in wedding planning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple enjoyed an outdoor ceremony at the trendy Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, where her "Modern Family" co-stars joined in the celebration, including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (and his husband, Justin Mikita,) Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen.

Vergara shared a few images of the intimate affair to Instagram, complete with white parasols and a trek through the grounds of the vineyard, as she met up with a few of the former sitcom cast to witness Hyland become a wife.

Hyland and Adams first met online in 2016 through back-and-forth Twitter chatter, but didn't meet face-to-face until 2017. They went public with their relationship shortly after.

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ SEAL IT WITH A KISS AS PHOTOS FROM THEIR WEDDING DAY REVEAL GORGEOUS CEREMONY

Vergara, 50, looked gorgeous wearing a strapless black-and-white gown as she posed for snaps against a classic car and with her son, Manolo. She captioned the series, "Wedding weekend."

Ferguson met up with Julie Bowen and Nolan Gould before the star-studded affair, where he slipped into a blue, Paul Smith Design suit for photos of "dad's night out" in front of the castle at Sunstone.

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' JUDGE HEIDI KLUM TALKS EVOLUTION AS JUDGE AND HER BEAUTY SECRETS

Adams proposed to Hyland in 2019, and the couple initially planned to get married in August 2020, but were forced to change course due to the coronavirus. They rescheduled their wedding multiple times.

While she found fame starring as the oldest daughter of the Dunphy clan, Hayley, on the popular ABC sitcom, Adams took a different route through the same network.

His career began behind the microphone as a DJ in Nashville, Tennessee, but he was one of the men on a quest for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of "The Bachelorette."

While she gave her final rose to Jordan Rodgers and had a similar experience with wedding planning during a pandemic – even down to Rodgers and Fletcher getting married at Sunstone Winery in May – Adams has continued his relationship with the franchise, and became the bartender on "Bachelor in Paradise" last year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In August 2021, Adams said he was "hoping" to get married next year after too many delays had postponed their nuptials. He joked to People magazine that he and Hyland were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" if there were any more wedding setbacks.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," he said.

"So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know – well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

Hyland said she was taking planning "one step at a time" and wasn't too worried about how married life was going to change them as a couple.

"I'm really excited to be able to – on paper, officially – start our family," she said.