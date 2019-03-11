Victoria and David Beckham are now worth $1 billion: report

David and Victoria Beckham have become joint billionaires.

Brand Beckham has seen a recent spike in earning power and the couple have reached $1 billion in their joint accounts.

The couple are absolutely loaded thanks to football-related revenue, lucrative endorsement deals, a fashion and makeup line, and the ongoing Spice Girls comeback.

WHY MEGHAN MARKLE WON'T WEAR PAL VICTORIA BECKHAM'S DRESSES

David's wages pour into three companies, which include Footwork Productions, Beckham Brand Holdings and DB Ventures Ltd.

According to the Mirror, Footwork Productions has a turnover of $273 million, Beckham Brand Holdings $342 million, and DB Ventures Ltd has a balance of $118 million.

The 43-year-old's mega rich wife sees money from her 10-year-old fashion empire stack up in Victoria Beckham Ltd, which has a net worth of $131 million.

VICTORIA BECKHAM HAD NO IDEA MEGHAN MARKLE WOULD WEAR HER STYLES

And cash from 44-year-old Victoria's music career pours into Moody Productions, which holds another $13.1 million.

Previous figures slipped out just before Christmas also revealed David and Victoria can celebrate plenty of business success, despite rumors of marital disputes and struggles at her fashion firm.

Alongside David and Victoria, Beckham Brand Holdings' third shareholder is XIX Management, controlled by long-time business partner Simon Fuller, former manager of the Spice Girls.

VICTORIA BECKHAM 'FEELS LEFT OUT' OF SPICE GIRLS REUNION TOUR

Each of the trio got a hefty payout of $24.6 million before Christmas — just about enough, perhaps, to make Posh crack a smile.

Spice Girls mastermind Fuller predicted the couple's success when David and Victoria signed with him in 1995.

He said: "Victoria’s glamour and David’s sex appeal and sporting prowess could over the long-term create a $1 billion brand."

VICTORIA AND DAVID BECKHAM FINALLY GET 'THE SIMPSONS' TREATMENT

Earlier figures show Victoria’s fashion firm had suffered a major financial hit, however, losing $13.36 million in the last financial calendar — on top of an $10.74 million loss a year earlier.

Those losses took her total deficit since 2013 to more than $39 million.

But the 44 pages of new paperwork don’t dwell on that for long.

DAVID BECKHAM ADMITS MARRIAGE TO VICTORIA IS 'ALWAYS HARD WORK'

Instead, the document insists the group’s main objectives were achieved, adding: “In November 2018, Victoria Beckham was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles and was nominated British Designer of the Year (Womenswear) at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun.