Britney Spears’ ex-husband: Who is Jason Alexander?

As Britney Spears becomes a married woman, once again to fiancé Sam Asghari, her wedding day was almost thwarted by her ex-husband and childhood sweetheart, Jason Alexander, who trespassed on her Thousand Oaks, California home and was later arrested on an outstanding felony warrant. Fox News Digital is taking a look back at Alexander’s history with the pop star.

Spears and Alexander tied the knot on a whim in the early morning hours on Jan. 3, 2004 during a ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were both 22 years old at the time.

Their marriage was annulled 55 hours later, which Alexander later claimed was forced by Britney’s mother, Lynne, and Britney’s management.

The annulment stated that the pop star "lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

"It was just crazy, man," he told Access Hollywood one day after the annulment. "And we were just looking at each other and said, 'Let’s do something wild, crazy. Let’s go get married, just for the hell of it."’

Alexander recalled feeling comfortable with the annulment after speaking with Britney’s mom and being reassured that the pair could still remain in a relationship.

"They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months, they would give us a proper marriage," Alexander said during an episode of the "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" podcast.

"So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication."

He added: "Literally the day after, like, the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney, and it was like, 'Beep, beep, beep,'" he continued. "I’m like, ‘F— they got me! motherf—ers!' So that was it."

Soon after, Britney met dancer Kevin Federline at Joseph’s, a popular nightclub in Hollywood, and the pair became engaged before a big wedding in October 2004.

Alexander attempted to join the #FreeBritney movement with stories of being tricked by her parents even before she was under the 13-year conservatorship where her father, Jamie, controlled nearly all of her personal and financial decisions. The court-order successfully ended on Nov. 12.

"The men in black swooped in, along with her mum and other family members, and they made us sign paperwork under duress to end our marriage," he told the Daily Mail last year. "We didn’t want to annul it. They lied to us. It was always about controlling Britney and controlling her money."

Alexander said he’s been offered book deals, but can’t speak out due to Spears’ legal team, and pursued a mixed martial arts career to no avail.

His own legal history has been marred with incidents as of late with three separate arrests in 2021.

In January, Alexander was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee for DUI, according to Page Six.

He was booked on three misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

Jason reportedly violated Tennessee’s implied consent law by declining to participate in a blood alcohol content test, and was also held on a $2,500 bond. He was released from jail later that day.

Alexander was taken into custody at a Nashville airport for a security violation in August 2021 following an incident with TSA where he allegedly "walked through" a secured checkpoint in the concourse, and was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor.

He later claimed he "went through the TSA checkpoint, and while looking for his flight walked out of the secure side of the C/D exit to the non-secure side and came back through the exit."

In December 2021, Alexander was arrested for aggravated stalking and violating a protection order, a spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department in Tennessee confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Alexander was booked into the Williamson County Jail and was released on Jan. 4, 2022.

Then on Thursday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that deputies responded to Spears' residence at 2 p.m. on a "trespassing in progress" call and made contact with Alexander.

During contact with Alexander, authorities "discovered that Mr. Alexander had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued out of county."

"They placed him under arrest for the warrant, and the deputies and investigators are investigating what occurred at the residence to determine if any criminal violations occurred," the department added. "Eventually he will be booked at the Ventura County Jail."

Officials later confirmed to Fox News Digital that Alexander was arrested for "two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out of county warrant."

After Alexander made it on to the property, an altercation involving battery occurred between Alexander and security, which also included vandalism after he allegedly broke an item valued under $400, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Alexander is still in custody and the case is being submitted to the district attorney.

"Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down," a source told Page Six. "Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason is no longer on the property."

Alexander, 40, was on an Instagram live stream when he approached the home and was intercepted by security officials outside of her house. Shortly before the incident, Alexander was seen walking through her home where a security official appeared to say, "You've got to leave."

He responded: "Don't put your hands on me. Please don't put your hands on me."

Alexander then asked, "Hey, where's Britney?"

He then walked outside the house and into the tent set up where crews were installing roses at an altar.

"I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash her wedding," he said. TMZ captured an image of the incident.

Dozens of crew members were seen installing equipment at her house in Southern California ahead of the nuptials, as a huge outdoor venue was put in place near the tennis court of her Spanish mansion.

Her Lake Sherwood home, located in a gated community situated on a world-class golf course, will host Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, and a host of her A-list friends as she says "I do" to Asghari.

Fox News Digital confirmed Britney’s sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — will not be attending the wedding.

"Kevin and the boys are really happy for Britney, and they wish Britney and Sam the best for their future moving forward," Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said.

"The boys felt that it would be overwhelming for them, and it would be best for Britney to focus on this great day and based on that they felt it would be best for them not to be in attendance."