Jamie Lee Curtis stuns in lingerie photo as fans say she's 'still got it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jamie Lee Curtis is "proud as f---" of her goddaughter for her latest movie.

The 67-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her support for her goddaughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal's new "audacious, bold, punk, feminist, opera of a movie," "The Bride," in a unique way.

"She sent me some lingerie, which is one of the partnerships with @victoriassecret and I wore it today to support my money makers as well as her movie and couldn't figure out how to show her my support so this was the best I could do in a limo driving around New York City," she wrote in the caption.

Curtis posted a photo of herself in a patterned lingerie top with black lace on the chest and a matching long-sleeve cover-up over it. She paired the look with her signature glasses and a chain necklace.

Fans in the comments section could not help but gush over the photo, with one writing, "Whaaaat! Not Jamie Lee setting up a thirst trap."

Another fan wrote "Still Got It WOW!!" while a third commenter added, "Aging Beautifully."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Curtis is known in Hollywood for speaking her mind, telling AARP’s Movies for Grownups in March that her mindset changed when she turned 60, telling the outlet she "realized I was going to die sooner than later."

"Sooner than later means sooner than later. And that understanding meant I have no effing time to waste. No time to waste on toxic people, on relationships that don't serve me," she added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Freakier Friday" star shared in the caption that she is in New York to promote her latest project, "Scarpetta," which she is starring in and producing with Nicole Kidman.

Based on the popular book series written by Patricia Cornwell, "Scarpetta" stars Kidman as forensic pathologist, Dr. Kay Scarpetta as she works to catch a serial killer. Curtis stars alongside her as Dorothy Farinelli, Kidman's character's sister.

"She brings her spirit, which is open, beautiful, gracious, grateful that she gets this opportunity," she told AARP about working with Kidman. "I walk into every day of every job the same way. I don’t care if it’s a yogurt commercial or a TV show I’m producing. We both appreciate that we get to do this. And at this age, if we’re not in this together, I’m not sure what we’re doing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Curtis joked that as the boss she can't get fired after previously telling The Guardian in July 2025 that she has "been self-retiring for 30 years" in an effort to "leave the party before I'm no longer invited."

Having grown up with famous parents, the "True Lies" star has a unique perspective on how getting older can sometimes mean being sidelined in Hollywood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age," she explained. "I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that’s very painful."