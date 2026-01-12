Supreme Court hears arguments over trans athletes in girls' sports and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Supreme Court hears arguments over trans athletes in girls' sports

2. Iran plans execution of protester as Trump weighs bombing

3. Bill Clinton scheduled to appear before Oversight Committee



ZERO TOLERANCE – AG responds after trans athlete opponent in SCOTUS case is accused of sexual harassment. Continue reading …

LATEST TREND – Report finds massive uptick in Christian colleges' support for abortion, Planned Parenthood. Continue reading …

ISLAND DANGER — Americans killed in vacation spot as officials issue new travel warning over rising crime. Continue reading …

HOUSTON HITS HARD – Steelers' playoff nightmare continues as Texans defense crushes Rodgers in rout. Continue reading …

DEADLY RAGE – Mother killed protecting kids after husband erupts in rage during NFL game. Continue reading …

FIGHTING THE FEDS – Minnesota and Twin Cities sue Trump admin over immigration enforcement surge. Continue reading …

FEDERAL FURY — Ro Khanna demands prosecution of ICE agent in Minneapolis fatal shooting. Continue reading …

SKY-HIGH FIGURES – Nonprofit revenue totals surge amid growing scrutiny after major fraud cases. Continue reading …

FLIP-FLOP – Democrats' own words come back to haunt them after Trump's Maduro takedown. Continue reading …

SHUT OUT – Bill Maher says he never wins awards because 'woke' Hollywood hates he can ‘speak freely.’ Continue reading …

HOLY INDIGNATION – Pope Leo criticizes abortion and surrogacy in address to diplomatic corps. Continue reading …

DORM TENSIONS – 'Landman' mocks liberal college culture with they/them roommate from hell. Continue reading …

FUNNY BUSINESS – Comedian accepts Ricky Gervais' award with pointed joke about thanking God and trans community. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Trump is on the cusp of greatness. Khamenei is on the edge of the abyss. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump is putting America first by backing Iran into a corner. Continue reading …

DREAMS CRUSHED – 49ers star George Kittle shares raw message after devastating playoff injury. Continue reading …

NEW WAVE – OnlyFans stars and TikTok influencers are 'dominating' visas for ‘extraordinary ability.’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Hollywood hits and diamond discoveries. Take the quiz here …

TRUTH UNLEASHED – Monica Lewinsky reveals Clinton affair was ‘gross abuse of power.’ Continue reading …

THE HEAT IS ON – Chef reveals smart tips for perfectly cooked steak. See video ...

REZA PAHLAVI – Iranian protesters believe Trump is committed to doing what he promised. See video …

TODD LYONS – The allegations in Minnesota lawsuit are completely false and baseless. See video …

Tune in to explore whether reviving Venezuela’s oil industry could help lower U.S. gas prices and reshape the global energy balance. Check it out ...

