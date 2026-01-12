Vacation destination slapped with increased travel advisory due to 'violent crime'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. State Department has issued an increased travel advisory pertaining to Grenada, due to the "risk of crime."

The Level 2 advisory was updated Jan. 5, with a warning about "violent crime." Americans have been victims of armed robbery, assault, burglary and rape.

"In some cases, American citizens have been killed. Police response times are not as fast as one may expect in the United States," the advisory says.

Grenada lies in the eastern Caribbean Sea as part of the West Indies.

It's about 125 miles north of Venezuela.

"Do not answer your door at your hotel or residence unless you know who it is," the advisory states.

Officials also warn travelers to physically avoid resisting any robbery attempt and to "keep a low profile."

"Response time to law enforcement and security requests can at times be quite slow."

Travelers are also advised to use caution when walking or driving at night and to stay aware of their surroundings.

About 16.8 million Americans visited the Caribbean in 2024, according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

The U.S. Embassy is located in the country’s capital of St. George, which is the biggest city on the island.

The State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s Grenada report noted that regional police forces do usually cooperate with U.S. counterparts.

"However, response time to law enforcement and security requests can at times be quite slow due to inadequate funding, lack of equipment and training, and staffing shortages," the report said.

Tourism is a major contributor to regional economies, and there is a level of police protection that regional governments provide to tourist areas, the same source noted.

The State Department has four travel advisory levels to help travelers assess safety risks before visiting other countries.

The advisory levels are: Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions; Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution; Level 3 – Reconsider Travel; and Level 4 – Do Not Travel.