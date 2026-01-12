Bill Maher says he never wins awards because 'woke' Hollywood hates he can 'speak freely'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal comedian Bill Maher took a swipe at his "woke" peers in Hollywood who refuse to give him trophies at awards shows.

On Monday's installment of his "Club Random" podcast, Maher sat down with "Train Dreams" star Joel Edgerton and the two of them bonded over how they're both nominees at the Golden Globes (the interview was taped before the ceremony that aired Sunday).

"How do you feel going in?" Edgerton asked. "To me — and maybe it's because I've always set my ceiling quite low in life. Like, being nominated to me is a win."

"Sweetheart, I've been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me," Maher responded. "That's not a gag number. That's a real number. It's crazy."

"Obviously, it's something I said. Well, it's everything I said," Maher later joked.

"It's enough to get the nomination," Edgerton interjected. "But there's something you've said – "

"Because I speak freely. And this woke town f------ hates that," Maher continued. "And that's okay. I've made my peace with that."

Maher went on to say that if by "some miracle" he won the award, "I really should be shocked."

Since 1995, Maher has racked up dozens of Emmy nominations for "Real Time," his previous late-night show "Politically Incorrect," as well as various stand-up specials, though he did win an Emmy as an executive producer for HBO's documentary series "Vice" in 2014, according to his IMDB page.

Maher attended the Golden Globes on Sunday as a nominee for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. However, he lost the award to British funnyman Ricky Gervais.

