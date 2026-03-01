9 people injured in mass shooting at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday at the Riverfront Live music venue in Cincinnati’s East End, authorities confirmed, as police launched an investigation into the gunfire that erupted during a birthday celebration.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the venue, according to local Fox19.

All nine victims were taken to local hospitals. Most suffered non-life-threatening injuries; however, one person remains in critical condition.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

A band, Solid Gold Dancer, was performing nearby when the incident occurred.

"We saw a bunch of people running from this side of the building while we were out on a break in between sets," Sam Steinher, a band member, told a local news outlet. "At first, we didn't realize the severity of the situation. But someone said that people had been firing shots off."

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting "senseless" and thanked first responders and law enforcement in a post on social media.

"Overnight in the East End, our community was victim to a senseless mass shooting. Thank you to the officers on site, the first responders for their immediate action, and all the hospital staff who worked to save lives this morning," Pureval said on X.

Mayor Pureval’s statement echoes broader concerns over violent crime and public safety in community spaces. Additional official updates and police briefings are expected as the investigation continues.

Witnesses described a prior altercation before shots rang out, and family members questioned venue security.

Authorities are expected to provide additional updates as the investigation continues.