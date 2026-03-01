Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Mass Shootings

9 people injured in mass shooting at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati

9 shooting victims taken to hospital, with one in critical condition

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso Fox News
close
Cincinnati shooting leaves 9 hurt at Riverfront Live Video

Cincinnati shooting leaves 9 hurt at Riverfront Live

Nine people were wounded when gunfire erupted during a birthday celebration at a Cincinnati music venue early Sunday, leaving one victim in critical condition. (Credit: WXIX via NNS)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday at the Riverfront Live music venue in Cincinnati’s East End, authorities confirmed, as police launched an investigation into the gunfire that erupted during a birthday celebration.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the venue, according to local Fox19.

All nine victims were taken to local hospitals. Most suffered non-life-threatening injuries; however, one person remains in critical condition.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

Streetview of the Riverfront Live bar.

The gunfire erupted just after 1 a.m. at the Kellogg Avenue venue, sending nine victims to local hospitals. (WXIX via NNS)

A band, Solid Gold Dancer, was performing nearby when the incident occurred.

"We saw a bunch of people running from this side of the building while we were out on a break in between sets," Sam Steinher, a band member, told a local news outlet. "At first, we didn't realize the severity of the situation. But someone said that people had been firing shots off."

TEEN KILLED AFTER PROTECTING FRIENDS IN 'SENSELESS' SHOOTOUT AS LOCALS RAISE ALARM OVER RISING CRIME IN BRONX

Hospital streetview.

Most victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but one person remains in critical condition, authorities said. (WXIX via NNS)

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting "senseless" and thanked first responders and law enforcement in a post on social media.

"Overnight in the East End, our community was victim to a senseless mass shooting. Thank you to the officers on site, the first responders for their immediate action, and all the hospital staff who worked to save lives this morning," Pureval said on X.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS URGENT SEARCH FOR SUSPECT WHO SLIPPED THROUGH DRAGNET

Police units arriving on the scene.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting "senseless" and thanked first responders for their swift action. (WXIX via NNS)

Mayor Pureval’s statement echoes broader concerns over violent crime and public safety in community spaces. Additional official updates and police briefings are expected as the investigation continues.

Witnesses described a prior altercation before shots rang out, and family members questioned venue security.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are expected to provide additional updates as the investigation continues.

Related Article

Minnesota mall shooting leaves 2 juveniles in custody; suspected gunman still at large
Minnesota mall shooting leaves 2 juveniles in custody; suspected gunman still at large

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.
Close modal

Continue