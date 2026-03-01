US warplanes shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses, pilots bail out, CENTCOM says and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. US warplanes shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses, pilots bail out

2. Smoke and fire seen rising near US Embassy in Kuwait

3. Trump vows to avenge fallen US service members

MAJOR HEADLINES

IRON RESOLVE — GOP Rep Mast says US military objective in Iran is to ‘eliminate’ threat to Americans. Continue reading …

CHAOS ERUPTS — At least 54 arrested after allegedly blocking roads, hurling rocks in anti-ICE unrest. Continue reading …

LONE STAR VIOLENCE — Suspected Austin gunman's home found with Iranian flag, regime leader photos, authorities say. Continue reading …

FINAL VERDICT — Congress deposes former president over Epstein ties in historic first. Continue reading …

SECURITY ILLUSION — Retirement haven has been shaken as Nancy Guthrie case fuels safety debate. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CAPITOL CHAOS — GOP lawmakers urge Johnson to go to war with Senate over SAVE America Act. Continue reading …

ELECTION EVE FURY — Trump’s Iran strike draws fierce reaction in Texas Senate primary battle. Continue reading …

LEFT WING REVOLT — Harris, Newsom and AOC among possible 2028 Dems blasting Trump on Iran escalation. Continue reading …

TOURNAMENT CRISIS — Republicans warn shutdown could sabotage World Cup security as matches loom in June. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CROSSING A LINE — JFK's grandson defends 'aggressive' posts about Vance's wife. Continue reading …

PRESS BACKLASH — Washington Post describes Iran's dead dictator as 'avuncular' with ‘easy smile.’ Continue reading …

EDITORIAL FIRESTORM — New York Times calls Iran's dictator 'hard-line cleric' in obit, sparking backlash. Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER — 'Airplane' director says SNL died choosing ideology over comedy gold. Continue reading …

OPINION

DOUG SCHOEN — As a Democrat, I back Trump’s Iran strike — my party is wrong. Continue reading …

WILLIAM BENNETT — We owe it to our fallen to wage war against Mexican cartels. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DOMINANT START — Michael Jordan's NASCAR driver makes history with 3rd straight win to start 2026 season. Continue reading …

PALACE FURY — Prince William was 'ready to go to war with the press' over Kate Middleton’s topless photos scandal. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on airport accolades and soda sensations. Take the quiz here …

HISTORIC HAUL — Police stumble upon ancient shipwreck amid routine patrol. Continue reading …

'PRAY FOR PEACE' — Pastor urges protection for America's military and all others impacted by Iran operation. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP — The strikes on Iran are right and necessary. See video …

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM — The Iranian regime is about to collapse. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as questions mount over alleged "lawfare" tied to FBI phone surveillance during the Biden administration and what it could mean for executive power. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













