Democrats' own words back up Trump action in Venezuela, top intel lawmaker says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, R-Ark., will submit a resolution on Monday praising the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — relying entirely on past comments made by Democrats to do so.

Crawford observed that calls to end Maduro’s tenure in Venezuela used to carry ample bipartisan support and had been the focus of at least eight bills sponsored by Democrats in recent years.

"All this resolution does is reiterate the overall consensus of Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives, evidenced by the legislation introduced over the last [four] years, that Nicolás Maduro was a threat to the national security of the United States and the well-being of the people of Venezuela, and therefore President Trump’s decisive action should be applauded," Crawford said in a statement.

TRUMP DECLARES HIMSELF VENEZUELA’S ‘ACTING PRESIDENT’ IN ONLINE POST AFTER MADURO OUSTER

The text obtained by Fox News Digital listed out the many reasons Democrats had included in their bills.

One such piece of legislation, introduced by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., called for ‘‘ending Nicolás Maduro’s usurpation of presidential authorities," citing Maduro’s undermining of his own country’s electoral process.

Another, authored by Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., slammed the Venezuelan government’s kidnapping practices, demanding Maduro’s regime be designated a "state sponsor of wrongful detention."

Crawford’s resolution comes as Democrats in Congress have blasted the Trump administration’s operation in Venezuela, characterizing the capture of Maduro earlier this month as an act of war that should have required congressional approval. Republicans have pushed back, arguing Trump used narrowly tailored force to bring a well-known criminal to justice.

Crawford’s resolution highlights comments that illustrate how Democrats used to share a similar understanding.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., framed Maduro as a threat to the United States in a bill from 2024.

"Elissa Slotkin introduced legislation in the 118th Congress that defined ‘Venezuelan politician Nicolás Maduro’ as a person of concern who has engaged in a ‘long-term pattern or serious instances of activity adverse to the national security of the United States,’" the bill reads.

GOP EYES VENEZUELA'S UNTAPPED OIL WEALTH AS DEMOCRATS SOUND ALARM OVER TAXPAYER RISK

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., included almost identical language in a bill of her own.

"[DeLauro] introduced legislation that similarly redefined Maduro’s regime as one that had ‘a long-term pattern of serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons,’" Crawford’s bill pointed out.

Crawford believes those comments fly in the face of the way Democrats are framing the attack now. He pointed to a post on X made by the top Democrat in the House.

"In the aftermath of Nicolás Maduro’s arrest, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, ‘This wasn’t a law enforcement action. They’re lying to the American people when they say that,’" the bill states.

MARCO RUBIO EMERGES AS KEY TRUMP POWER PLAYER AFTER VENEZUELA OPERATION

Crawford included more comments in Monday’s resolution.

"Representative Delia Ramirez posted to X, ‘under the guise of liberty, an administration of warmongers has lied to justify an invasion and is dragging us into an illegal, endless war,’" the text reads.

Crawford believes Trump has done exactly what Democrats had demanded.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Democrats have introduced numerous pieces of legislation condemning the Maduro regime, declaring Maduro an illegitimate president, and urging the U.S. to take decisive action," Crawford said.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. took control of the situation to secure our Western Hemisphere neighborhood, sending a powerful message to adversaries around the world, even contemplating nefarious moves in our neighborhood," Crawford said.