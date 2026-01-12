Texans defense suffocates Aaron Rodgers, Steelers in playoff win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Crunch.

That was the sound of Houston Texans players colliding with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers early in the fourth quarter of their Wild Card Round matchup, causing him to lose the ball. Texans defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins picked the ball up and ran it to the end zone for what felt like the knockout blow even though there was still a lot of time left to play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was that type of game for both teams – a defensive struggle – as Houston put together a 30-6 victory. It was the franchise’s first road playoff victory.

There were big hits and little room for error. Houston had a 7-6 lead at halftime thanks to a touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Christian Kirk.

Even as the Texans turned the ball over three times between the first half and the third quarter, the Steelers could only muster up three points. Houston’s defensive prowess was on display on each snap as Rodgers was left with little to no time to make a decision.

When he did have time to throw, wide receivers like DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith and Calvin Austin III either dropped the ball or were just a hair off. Rodgers also had a few of his passes deflected.

BEARS' BEN JOHNSON POURS GASOLINE ON PACKERS RIVALRY: 'I JUST DON'T LIKE THAT TEAM'

Steelers fans let the team hear it with plenty of boos. Pittsburgh extended its playoff losing streak to seven games.

Texans running back Woody Marks ran for 100 yards for the first time in his career and scored a touchdown to really seal the win. Texans defensive back Calen Bullock returned an interception for a touchdown late in the game.

Stroud finished 21-of-32 with 250 passing yards and the touchdown pass. The Texans’ defense sacked Rodgers four times. Rankins was good for 1.5 sacks.

The Steelers almost had no offense throughout the game. The team was held to 175 yards and outscored 23-0 in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston will take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round.