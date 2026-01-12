Paramount's ‘Landman’ tackles woke roommate culture and safe-space politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The latest episode of the hit series "Landman" took aim at "safe-space" culture with a character finding out their college roommate uses they/them pronouns.

The Paramount+ hit series created by Taylor Sheridan, and Christian Wallace, follows Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, as he makes risky deals in the West Texas oil industry while juggling power, money, and family. In the Jan. 11 episode, Tommy's daughter Ainsley, played by Michelle Randolph, is off to cheer camp at Texas Christian University, where she will be attending college the upcoming fall semester, and receives a surprise in her dorm.

Ainsley has a sports medicine major roommate with short red hair named "Paigyn" who goes by they/them pronouns.

"I always wondered why they/them? Because there’s just one of you and those are plural pronouns," Ainsley asked. "I just never really understood the hoopla with pronouns. My name’s Ainsley and I just can’t really come up with a reason why you would address me in third person in a conversation that I’m a part of. So if you do, I’m probably not there so I wouldn’t really know what pronouns you are using anyways. So why would it matter?"

The roommate also revealed a pet ferret and dismissed Ainsley's idea of having an air freshener in the room because it would mean inhaling "toxic airborne petrochemicals."

Paigyn also informed Ainsley to not eat meat products, play music, and to avoid using triggering words like "penetrate" in the room.

"This is my safe space, and I need my environment crafted to support my mental health," Paigyn said.

After going into the room during Paigyn's meditation time and the roommate's requests for the lights to be off, Ainsley goes to the university to request a change.

Her college advisor refuses to help her find a new roommate. Upset about this, Ainsley calls her mom Angela, played by Ali Larter.

Angela returns to TCU, and heads right into the advisor's office, determined to find a fix for her daughter. Upset that the advisor will not give her another housing option, Angela demands a waiver for Ainsley to live off-campus, citing "allergies" when told she needs a medical reason. The advisor quickly agrees to draw up paperwork, and Ainsley heads with her mom to a nearby luxury hotel for the remainder of cheer camp.

This isn't the first time the series has poked fun at progressives.

An episode back in December had the character Tommy described the female hosts of ABC's talk show "The View" as a bunch of "pissed-off millionaires."

"A bunch of pissed-off millionaires b----ing about how much they hate millionaires and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their a-- about," he said.