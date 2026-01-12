49ers star George Kittle reflects on season-ending injury: 'Football sucks sometimes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle shared a somber post after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the team’s playoff win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Kittle shared photos on Instagram of himself in the locker room with his wife, Claire, getting carted off the field and a panel from the comic strip "Calvin and Hobbes."

"Football sucks sometimes," the star tight end wrote. "But I love it. I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet!

"Also when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place."

Kittle had one catch for six yards in the win. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Kittle had suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the playoffs.

The seven-time Pro Bowler finished his ninth season with San Francisco. He played 11 games and had 57 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. He did miss some time with several injuries over the course of the season, starting with a torn hamstring.

He was a key piece in keeping the 49ers afloat while the entirety of the roster battled through injuries.

San Francisco finished 12-5 and will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round.