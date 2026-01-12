Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers star George Kittle reflects on season-ending injury: 'Football sucks sometimes'

Kittle suffered the injury against the Eagles

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle shared a somber post after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the team’s playoff win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Kittle shared photos on Instagram of himself in the locker room with his wife, Claire, getting carted off the field and a panel from the comic strip "Calvin and Hobbes."

George Kittle carted off the field

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (Derik Hamilton/AP Photo)

"Football sucks sometimes," the star tight end wrote. "But I love it. I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet!

"Also when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place."

Kittle had one catch for six yards in the win. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Kittle had suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the playoffs.

George Kittle is defended

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

The seven-time Pro Bowler finished his ninth season with San Francisco. He played 11 games and had 57 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. He did miss some time with several injuries over the course of the season, starting with a torn hamstring.

He was a key piece in keeping the 49ers afloat while the entirety of the roster battled through injuries.

George Kittle sits on the cart

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle sits on the cart after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP Photo)

San Francisco finished 12-5 and will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round.

