Over 50 arrested as anti-ICE protesters allegedly hurl rocks at Minneapolis officers during demonstration

At least 54 people were arrested Sunday during protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, law enforcement officials said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said 38 individuals were cited and released, and one person was booked into jail. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed an additional 15 arrests.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies issued dispersal orders after protesters allegedly blocked streets and access to local businesses, scattered glass in the roadway, and threw rocks, chunks of ice, and water bottles at law enforcement.

"This morning, our deputies issued dispersal orders at an unlawful assembly outside the Whipple Building after individuals blocked roadways, blocked access to local businesses, dumped glass into the street, and threw rocks, ice chunks and water bottles at law enforcement creating a serious public safety hazard," the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office wrote. "Arrests are being made."

Officials emphasized that peaceful protest is constitutionally protected, but criminal behavior will not be tolerated.

"Freedom of speech and peaceful assembly is a right," the sheriff's office said. "Endangering the public is not. Unlawful activity including blocking roads, intentionally creating hazards and assaultive behavior will not be tolerated."

The demonstration marked the culmination of a weeklong campaign dubbed "Bring the Heat, Melt the ICE," organized by activists opposing ICE operations.

Organizers held a series of events focused on resisting immigration enforcement actions and calling for the abolition of ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to its website.

The protest comes amid a broader wave of anti-ICE demonstrations in Minnesota and across the country, following multiple fatal shootings involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis earlier this year, including the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

The unrest also unfolds against the backdrop of a political standoff in Washington, where congressional Democrats have blocked DHS funding for more than two weeks in an effort to push ICE reforms.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and DHS could not be immediately reached for comment.

Fox News' Patrick McGovern and Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this report.