Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Mass Shootings

Austin shooting suspect wore Iranian flag shirt during attack, sources say

Ndiaga Diagne, 53, wore a 'Property of Allah' sweatshirt and Iranian flag undershirt during the mass shooting

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
Rep Pat Fallon raises concerns over Iran-linked terror threats after deadly Austin mass shooting Video

Rep Pat Fallon raises concerns over Iran-linked terror threats after deadly Austin mass shooting

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, discusses the FBI’s investigation into a Austin mass shooting as a potential act of terrorism and growing concerns over Iran’s retaliation after U.S.-Israel strikes on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities said they found an Iranian flag and photos of regime leaders in the apartment of the gunman in the shooting outside a bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday morning.

The flag and the images were discovered during a search of the suspect's home, according to CBS News, after the shooting early Sunday morning that left three people dead and 14 wounded.

The shooter was also wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and an undershirt featuring an Iranian flag when he carried out the attack, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect, identified as Ndiaga Diagne, was a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Senegal and lived in Pflugerville, Texas, multiple federal law enforcement sources told Fox News.

Austin shooting suspect wearing hoodie referencing Allah and carrying rifle

A man identified by federal law enforcement sources as the gunman in the Austin shooting that left three people dead and 14 wounded is seen carrying a rifle and wearing a hoodie referencing "Allah." (Obtained by Fox News)

Diagne first entered the U.S. in 2000 on a B-2 tourist visa before becoming a lawful permanent resident six years later after marrying a U.S. citizen. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013.

His criminal history includes being arrested in Texas in 2022 for collision with vehicle damage.

The shooting happened outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden shortly before 2 a.m. along Sixth Street, a nightlife destination filled with bars and music clubs located near the University of Texas at Austin.

Police Chief Lisa Davis said the gunman "put his flashers on, rolled down his window and began using a pistol shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons of the bar that were on the patio and that were in front of the Bar." The suspect then drove westbound on Sixth Street to Wood Street, parked, exited the vehicle with a rifle and continued shooting at pedestrians, but he never entered the bar.

mugshot-like photo of Ndiaga Diagne

Austin Police Department released a photo of Ndiaga Diagne as the suspect tied to the mass shooting. (Austin Police Department)

Police shot and killed the gunman, who used a pistol and a rifle in the shooting.

"Today is a difficult day for our city and the University," the university's president, Jim Davis, said on X. "We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred early this morning in downtown Austin. Our prayers are with the victims and all those impacted, including members of our Longhorn family. We are also grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to save lives, and to our UT counselors and staff members who have provided care and support throughout the day."

The FBI said the shooting was a possible act of terrorism, as authorities continue to investigate.

"Obviously, it's still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism," Alex Dorn, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office, said at a Sunday press conference.

FEDS FILE SWEEPING TERRORISM CHARGES AGAINST SUSPECT IN DEADLY DC AMBUSH OF ISRAELI EMBASSY STAFFERS AT MUSEUM

Police respond Austin bar shooting

Police officers guard the scene after a shooting on March 1, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Again, it's still too early to make a determination on that. That's why we are investigating it very closely with our partners with Austin police department," Dorn added.

Asked by a reporter if the case involved domestic or international terrorism, Dorn said the Joint Terrorism Task Force is engaged.

"We're just at this point prepared to say that it was potentially an act of terrorism," he said.

Related Article

Deadly Austin shooting that killed 3 may be 'act of terrorism,' FBI says
Deadly Austin shooting that killed 3 may be 'act of terrorism,' FBI says
Close modal

Continue