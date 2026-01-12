Wanda Sykes accepts Golden Globe on behalf of Ricky Gervais, thanks 'God and the trans community'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Wanda Sykes thanked God and the trans community as she accepted an award on behalf of Ricky Gervais during the Golden Globes on Sunday.

"Ricky Gervais, I love you, for not being here," Sykes said at the event. "No, I love you Ricky, but if you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf. And you’re going to thank God and the trans community."

Sykes presented the award for best performance in stand-up comedy on TV at the Golden Globes. Gervais was eventually announced as the winner of the category.

The other nominees in the best performance in a stand-up comedy on TV category included Bill Maher, Brett Goldstein, Kumail Nanjiani, Sarah Silverman, and Kevin Hart.

"Teyana, can I borrow your speech? Ricky Gervais, because he would like to thank God and the trans community," Sykes said, announcing Gervais as the winner. "Ricky Gervais could not be here, but we'll accept this on his behalf."

Gervais acknowledged his win on X and wrote, "I f------ won. Again."

Gervais is an atheist and ruffled feathers after joking about the transgender community in his Netflix special SuperNature in 2022.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in May, Gervais, the star of the British version of "The Office" TV series, described how he employs offensive jokes and taboo subjects for his audiences and stressed the importance of free speech for comedy.

"But you have to have free speech , and there’s nothing you could say that someone somewhere won’t be offended by. It’s impossible so you shouldn’t even try," Gervais told the outlet.

Sykes also took a shot at Maher as she presented the award on Sunday.

"I'm presenting the award for standup comedy on television. But first, I want to give them some love. Bill Maher, you give us so much, but I would love a little less. Just try less," Sykes said.

As Sykes opened her presentation of the best performance in stand-up comedy on TV category, she also announced, "There are some people pissed off that a queer Black woman is up here doing the job of two mediocre White guys."