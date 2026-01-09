Expand / Collapse search
OnlyFans stars and TikTok influencers are 'dominating' visas for their 'extraordinary ability'

Immigration attorney says O-1B visas are 'dominated by influencers and content creators' with millions of followers

Ashley J. DiMella
It was once popular for international music stars and actors to stay in the U.S. for their jobs and careers. 

Today, the notion is attracting a new type of "talent."

OnlyFans stars, TikTok influencers and popular content creators are applying for O-1 visas to work in this country.

The visas are intended for an individual who possesses "extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics, or who has a demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry and has been recognized nationally or internationally for those achievements," according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

A U.S. employer, U.S. agent or foreign employer through a U.S. agent needs to file on the person's behalf, along with required evidence, the USCIS also says. 

woman in sunglasses posing for video

OnlyFans stars, TikTok influencers and popular content creators are applying for O-1 visas to work in this country. (iStock)

Pennsylvania-based immigration attorney Raymond Lahoud told Fox News Digital, "O-1B visas have been dominated by influencers and content creators."

He added, "We see applicants who appear on various platforms with millions of followers and earning millions of dollars."

"If a potential non-immigrant who is the world's most famous OnlyFans star meets the O-1B requirements, who am I to judge?  We're getting that visa," he added.

He said the rise in the number of creators seeking visas is somewhat of a recent phenomenon.

"O-1B visas have been dominated by influencers and content creators," said an immigration attorney. 

"During the pandemic, the films were recording, the influencers were posting and the entire globe was at home reading or watching," said Lahoud.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "O-1 visa issuances for FY 2024 and FY 2025 remained steady at approximately 20,000."

Applicants are judged by the USCIS to determine if they're eligible for an O-1 visa.

Individuals "must be coming temporarily to the United States to continue work in the area of extraordinary ability," the USCIS also notes on its website. 

passports with papers on table

O-1 visa issuances remained steady at approximately 20,000 for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, a State Department spokesperson said.   (iStock)

Lahoud said the adjudicators follow a flowchart — and if the applicant meets the minimum criteria, the person can expect an approval notice to arrive within days.

"There is some ease given the ability to quickly gather data and metrics through various web platforms and mind-blowing applications," he said.

While the metrics are high, Lahoud said OnlyFans models may have millions of followers — "while the scientist who posts hundreds of studies on Google Scholar is lucky to score 20 or so readers and a few citations."

He said an influencer is no different from a writer or any other job position — and when it comes to OnlyFans stars, "acting is acting."

"The thing is that the OnlyFans film will make its way across the globe faster than any DVD or Netflix special," he added.

