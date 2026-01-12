Rep Ro Khanna demands prosecution of ICE agent in Minneapolis fatal shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called for the arrest and prosecution of the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good in a residential neighborhood of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Jan. 7.

Khanna also urged Congress to back his legislation with Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, to require ICE agents to wear body cameras, display visible identification, stop wearing masks during operations and be subject to independent oversight.

In a post shared on X, the former Obama administration official said: "I am calling for the arrest and prosecution of the ICE agent that shot and killed Renee Good."

"I am also calling on Congress to support my bill with @JasmineForUS to force ICE agents to wear body cameras, not wear masks, have visible identification, and ensure ICE has independent oversight," Khanna added.

An ICE agent shot and killed the 37-year-old Minneapolis woman during a federal enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. Federal officials have said agents were attempting to make arrests when the woman tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting an ICE agent to fire in self-defense.

Good’s death sparked widespread protests in Minneapolis and across the U.S. as demonstrators called for changes to federal immigration enforcement.

Local officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, criticized the federal account of the incident and rejected the claim that the officer acted in self-defense. Minnesota has since sued the Trump administration, claiming the immigration enforcement surge in the state is "unlawful" and "unprecedented."

"What we are seeing right now is not normal immigration enforcement," Frey said. "The scale is wildly disproportionate, and it has nothing to do with keeping people safe."

The Trump administration pushed back sharply against the lawsuit, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accusing Minnesota leaders of undermining public safety and obstructing federal law enforcement.

Federal officials, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, maintained that the agent fired in self-defense.

Noem critisized Democrats on Sunday amid an Illinois lawmaker's push to impeach her following the deadly shooting.

"These law enforcement officers are trained to be in situations that are dangerous, and they rely on that training each and every day to make the right decisions," Noem said during "Sunday Morning Futures."



Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.