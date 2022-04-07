Russian hackers foiled as FBI disrupts botnet; Schumer reveals timeline for Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI HALTS RUSSIAN HACKING - The FBI wrested control of thousands of routers and firewall appliances away from Russian military hackers by hijacking the very same devices Moscow's spies had been using to set up a "botnet." Continue reading …

CASHING IN - President Biden’s younger sister will kick off her book tour ahead of her memoir release next week, which could create a headache for the White House. Continue reading …



ORLANDO FREEFALL - A "loophole" in Florida law may have prevented the operator of the Orlando FreeFall from being required to display a "maximum weight" sign. Continue reading …

ABBOTT THREAT - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that undocumented migrants released into his state will be shipped to the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Continue reading …

FAKE FEDS - Two men in Washington, D.C., were charged with posing as federal agents after they gave U.S. Secret Service agents gifts, according to officials. Continue reading …

UKRAINE INVASION – Ukraine invasion could prove to be a boon for U.S. defense spending and weapons exports after they fell by more than 20% to $138 billion. Continue reading …

FOCUSED - Ohio Senate candidate Matt Dolan sought to separate himself from opponents seeking Trump's approval. He told Fox News he's focused on the issues. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Joe Biden might not realize it, but the entire Biden family syndicate is in pretty deep trouble. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Fox News host said Wednesday that the Left is preoccupied with pushing sexual and gender identity education onto younger and younger children. Continue reading …

KICK IN THE PANTS – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has a three-word message for the Republican Party in 2022. Continue reading …

WHAT’S WITH JOY? - Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. Continue reading …



TITLE 42 BATTLE - "The View" hosts debated border policy as Senate Republicans pushed an amendment reinstating Title 42 in the $10 billion COVID-19 relief bill. Continue reading …

FOLLOW OBAMA'S ADVICE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Dems should follow President Barack Obama's advice and tell their story ahead of midterms. Continue reading …

THEY/THEM - An LGBTQ reporter who goes by "they/them" pronouns is upset that MSNBC "misgendered" this reporter during a segment on women facing online harassment. Continue reading …

NETWORK BLACKOUT - Kamala Harris has seen a mass exodus of staff members, but anyone who relies on ABC, NBC or CBS would have no idea. Continue reading …

ANDREW MCCARTHY - Joe Biden was aided by the mainstream media last election in deflecting questions about his son, Hunter. But here are some questions the media should be asking. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Across the country, some of the most liberal Republicans represent some of the reddest states, the Fox News host told viewers Wednesday. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - The Democrats are in bad shape. The latest Fox News poll shows the president drowning on every key issue. He's so underwater, the Secret Service had to entangle him from a fisherman's net. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host told viewers Wednesday that Democrats are using scare tactics as their midterms pitch. Continue reading …

ANDY PUZDER - Biden is attacking oil companies for failing to do exactly what administration has prevented them from doing – increase oil production. Continue reading …

WILL SMITH DEFENDED – The actor has a cast of stout supporters in his corner, many of whom have gone to bat behind the scenes for the actor. Continue reading …

TIGER WOODS ETIQUETTE - When someone disappears for a while — for an injury, an illness, a leave of absence or some other reason that may or may not be health-connected — then returns, what do we say to that person? Continue reading …

MCCORMICK’S TAKE – "[The Masters is] just kind of a magical place to see, and it’s an awesome event … I think what [Tiger’s] doing is inspiring to anybody." Continue reading …

‘FLASH,’ BANG! - Ezra Miller’s projects with Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly in jeopardy following the actor's arrest in Hawaii. Continue reading …

CRYSTAL: CHRIS ROCK ASSAULTED - Billy Crystal called Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards "an assault." Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

"It's what they [Democrats] claim to care about: the children, the sick, victims' rights, education. But in reality, it's just about power, because in every single area I just mentioned, life has gotten worse under Democrats."

- GREG GUTFELD

