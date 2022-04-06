Will Smith, Chris Rock slap ‘an assault,' 9-time Oscars host Billy Crystal says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billy Crystal called Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards "an assault."

The nine-time Oscars host spoke about the "disturbing incident" during an appearance on "Back on the Record" with Bob Costas on HBO Max. Smith slapped Rock in the face on stage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

"It was a most disturbing incident, for sure," Crystal told Costas. "It was an assault. I've had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times and I've been thrown things."

"In [Oscars] pre-production, the amazing Gil Cates, we would go through – he was the producer for six of the nine that I did – we would go through the rundown and I'd say, ‘Maybe I should be there because something might happen there. If that person wins, I should follow that.'"

Crystal explained why it's important to have a good host of the award shows.

"I sort of set myself up to host the show, really host the show, so you can tie it together. So, whenever I see shows that it's a no-host show, yeah, it went faster, but there's nobody there to capitalize on anything and give the audience the feeling of there's somebody in charge."

Crystal went on to give an example of the time he had to handle a tricky situation while hosting the Grammys at Radio City Music Hall. Comedian Jackie Mason took the stage and made an inflammatory comment, according to Crystal. Little Richard followed and made more inflammatory comments, which led to the producer of the awards show sending Crystal out to smooth things over.

The "Princess Bride" actor explained how he took control of the situation and took the edge off for the audience by making a joke.

This isn't the first time Crystal referenced the drama between Smith and Rock.

Crystal previously made a joke about Smith's Oscars slap after a dress rehearsal for his Broadway show "Mr. Saturday Night."

During his curtain speech to the audience, the former Oscars host quipped: "We got through a show and no one got slapped. Unbelievable."

Smith has since resigned from the Academy and awaits further punishment from its board of governors, which will meet again on April 18.

Crystal hosted the Oscars nine times between 1990 and 2013. He has seemingly decided he doesn't want to host again.

"You need to get that 10," "Standing Up, Falling Down" co-star Ben Schwartz told him during an interview with People magazine.

"I've done nine," Crystal responded. "I think I'm OK."