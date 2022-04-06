Democrats' using Boogeyman as midterm tactic to scare voters: Watters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters told viewers on Wednesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime" that Democrats are using scare tactics as their midterm pitch, warning that if the Boogeyman scare tactics don't work, they will fight dirty.

JESSE WATTERS: Every culture has their own version of the Boogeyman. Spain has the Sack Man who carries away naughty children in a sack. Slavic countries have Baba Yaga, a witch who lives in the forests and eats humans. Wow. And Democrats have Donald Trump. And if you don't vote blue, he'll get you.

It's a desperate play by the Democrats. They can read the writing on the wall. They know the midterms are shaping up to be a bloodbath. They want to scare their voters into lying like children. But voters are old enough to know the Boogeyman isn't real. They're rejecting progressives' policies. Americans want to hear about fixing inflation, reducing crime. But to fix it, Democrats would have to admit they're the ones who caused it. And that's not going to happen. At a congressional hearing with oil executives today, House Democrats used the White House's talking points to blame gas prices on everybody but Joe.

They don't understand what we want: solutions, not a charade. A lot of Democrats take donations from the same big oil companies they're smearing. Heck, a lot of the Democrats own stock in big oil. Big oil. It's just a rigged game these guys play with each other that we never win.

Meanwhile, Biden's busy trying to win over the far Left by freezing student loan payments, when? Until September. AOC says he's not going far enough, though. She won't endorse it until the nearly $2 trillion in debt — wiped off the books. At this point, Biden is so desperate right before the midterms, he'll probably extend it again because his party's going down in a ball of flames, but not without a fight. If the Boogeyman's scare tactics don't work, they'll just fight dirty.