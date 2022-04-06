MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network.

On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.

"Do you think ultimately, the history books, do you think they’ll even care that they’ll come down on the Dixiecrat side of history here?" Reid asked before reiterated her Dixiecrat comparison on Twitter.

MSNBC'S JOY REID CALLS REPUBLICANS THE 'PRO-RAPE, PRO CHILD MARRIAGE PARTY'

The MSNBC host again attacked the GOP last month over Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination when she said that Republicans were treating her like a "Black shopper that they were following through the store."

Reid’s history of using politically and racially charged language on MSNBC dates back to her first weekend-morning talk show "AM Joy," but her commentary since then has become more acute and pervasive since landing her own weeknight primetime show, "The ReidOut."

Two weeks after the Russia invaded Ukraine, Reid suggested the international response to the conflict would be less significant if the country under attack was not "White" and "largely Christian."

Reid often uses her platform to share controversial thoughts and opinions on hot-button news stories. As a result, she is frequently mocked and criticized by conservatives for her outlandish remarks, but her MSNBC colleagues don’t appear bothered.

Fox News Digital reached out to MSNBC hosts and anchors Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, Jose Diaz-Balart, Andrea Mitchell, Chuck Todd, Katy Tur, Hallie Jackson, Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell and Stephanie Ruhle asking if they support, condemn or have any comment on a variety of Reid’s recent controversial comments. None of them responded.

JOY REID DRAWS COMPARISON BETWEEN REPUBLICAN VOTERS AND AL QAEDA AFTER CALLING PARTY 'PRO-RAPE'

Some of the tweets that Reid’s colleagues didn’t comment on include: her claim that Republicans are a "pro-rape" and "pro-child marriage party," a tweet suggesting anyone from the GOP going against Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the "Dixiecrat side of history," an assertion that "Republicans vote like al Qaeda fights: with a patient, long-term goal of seizing power and forcing the libertine culture to heel under the boot; no matter how many elections it takes," her theory that Kyle Rittenhouse and Justice Brett Kavanaugh benefited from "male White tears" and a belief that "people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word."

Reid’s fellow MSNBC hosts and anchors were also asked about a laundry list of specific, headline-making comments she said on air such as referring to Justice Clarence Thomas as "Uncle Clarence."

JOY REID ANNIVERSARY: 10 BIZARRE, CONTROVERSIAL MOMENTS FROM HER FIRST YEAR AS MSNBC’S 'REIDOUT' HOST

During the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, Reid said that the teen’s acquittal had a historic precedent and was rooted in the days of "slave catchers."

"This country was built on the idea that White men had a particular kind of freedom and a particular kind of citizenship that only they have that gives, you know, from the slave catchers on, the right to inflict violence In the name of protecting property. That's like the foundational creation of the United States," Reid said after Rittenhouse was acquitted.

Moments later on the show, Reid added that the verdict may give people an "excuse" to attack Black Lives Matter protestors and said supporters of the group should be "very afraid tonight."

Reid has a pattern of making comparisons between modern-day-events and slavery.

While interviewing two of the Texas Democrats who had left the state on a private jet in order to deny a quorum and prevent a state elections bill, Reid asked State Rep. Chris Turner if he was worried about being arrested under the Fugitive Slave Act.

"I have to talk to you about this threat to have you all arrested when you return to Texas and supposedly to track you down like the Fugitive Slave Act is still in force now," Reid asked. "What do you make of that, those threats?"

MSNBC HOST JOY REID ACCUSED OF 'PULLING A SMOLLETT' WITH BLOG HACKING CLAIM

Her show's segments often focus on bashing the Republican Party, especially Donald Trump. On two separate occasions, Reid compared the GOP and Trump to Muslim religious extremists.

[Republicans] are radicalizing those people. Particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about how Muslims act," Reid said during summer of 2020. "When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different?"

Months later, she said Republicans were enacting "hyper right wing" and "evangelical" rule over the American people, which she claimed was a form of "Talibanism."

The MSNBC host also has formed a habit of attacking prominent Black Republicans, using racialized language.

One instance was when she called Justice Thomas "Uncle Clarence," a reference to "Uncle Tom, a derogatory term meant to describe a Black person who is overly loyal to White people.

The other instance occurred when she reacted to a February press conference held by Republicans speaking out against a raise in the minimum wage that was included in President Biden’s coronavirus relief proposal. Reid played a video of the conference, which showed Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.,standing in the background as the event went on.

MSNBC BREAKS SILENCE ON STAR JOY REID’S ‘HATEFUL’ BLOG POSTS: ‘SHE HAS GROWN AND EVOLVED’

"You gotta love Tim Scott standing there to provide the patina of diversity over that round of words," Reid said about the Black senator.

While MSNBC didn't offer a condemnation of Reid's comments, she was lambasted on social media, and also drew a response from Republican leadership and Sen. Scott. The liberal network also tolerated comments from MSNBC host Tiffany Cross who disparaged Scott when she called him a "token" Republican and a "clown."

Fox News Digital reached out for comment from Reid's colleagues on her recent remarks but examples of the "ReidOut" host has been making outlandish comments for years.

In 2018, she claimed that homophobic comments on her old blog, "The Reid Report," were not written by her. Instead, she blamed hackers and claimed to enlist the FBI to investigate her claim. The MSNBC host eventually admitted it was unlikely she was hacked, and said she didn’t recall making the offensive remarks, for which she apologized anyway.

Unearthed comments showed that Reid’s blog featured numerous offensive jokes and comments several years ago about gay people, including criticisms of the appearance of lesbians and objecting to seeing two men kiss. Reid also encouraged readers of her old blog to check out "Loose Change," a documentary on a conspiracy theory that alleges the tragic attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were planned by the United States government, touted "America First" immigration policies, made anti-Semitic comments, and once included late Sen. John McCain’s head photoshopped onto the body of the Virginia Tech shooter.