Washington DC
Published

Two men posed as federal agents, provided Secret Service officers with iPhones, apartments, officials allege

One individual who accepted gifts previously worked on the first lady's security detail, according to prosecutors

Adam Sabes
Two men in Washington, D.C. were charged with posing as federal agents after they gave U.S. Secret Service agents gifts, including iPhones, apartments, and televisions, according to officials.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were arrested on Wednesday evening after multiple federal agencies entered an apartment building in Southeast Washington, D.C.

Federal law enforcement agencies enter an apartment building in Washington, D.C.

The two men are accused of posing as employees of the Department of Homeland Security who worked on a special task force related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and prosecutors allege that they posed as law enforcement officers in order to integrate with legitimate federal agents.

Federal law enforcement agencies enter an apartment building in Washington, D.C.

One of the people who was given gifts previously worked on the first lady's security detail, according to prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

