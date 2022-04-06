LGBTQ reporter says MSNBC ‘misgendered me,’ refuses to fix it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An LGBTQ reporter who goes by "they/them" pronouns is peeved that MSNBC "misgendered" them during a segment on women who face online harassment.

On Friday, Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz and 19th News reporter Kate Sosin sat down for a joint interview and spoke about how viral attacks have impacted their work as well as their personal well-being. Sosin later took to Twitter to object to being labeled a female.

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST RIPS MSNBC OVER ONLINE HARASSMENT SEGMENT: ‘YOU F--KED UP ROYALLY’

"I really did not want to get into this, but I don't know what to do. It's been five days since @MSNBC pubbed this piece on gender-based harassed facing journalists and misgendered me. They won't fix it. I have asked. @19thnews has asked and asked," Sosin tweeted.

Sosin appeared on MSNBC while an on-screen graphic said, "1 in 3 women under 35 experience online harassment."

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear how Sosin wants MSNBC to fix a segment that already aired.

MSNBC FACES BACKLASH FROM TWO JOURNALISTS PROFILED IN ON-AIR SEGMENT ABOUT ONLINE HARASSMENT

MSNBC, which bills itself as a progressive organization but infamously allowed host Joy Reid to blame homophobic slurs on her pre-fame blog on hackers, was quickly roasted by the left on Twitter for "misgendering" Sosin.

"This is beyond unacceptable," journalist Amanda Williams wrote, demanding someone at the Peacock network "FIX IT."

"This isn’t difficult," author Steven Thrasher tweeted. "You ask people to trust you in talking abt gender based violence, you better report on their gender properly. Change the headline, issue a correction and apologize."

"The disrespect for Kate’s gender shows that MSNBC was not up to this," writer S.E. Smith responded.

In 2018, Reid claimed that homophobic comments on her old blog, "The Reid Report," were not written by her in a story that shocked the media industry. She blamed hackers and claimed to enlist the FBI to investigate her implausible claim, but she became emotional on air when her story fell apart. The MSNBC host then admitted it was unlikely she was hacked, but claimed that she didn’t recall making the offensive remarks, for which she apologized anyway. The bizarre ordeal damaged her reputation, but she has since been promoted from the weekends to weekdays on MSNBC despite her past rhetoric about the LGBTQ community.

Meanwhile, Lorenz, the other journalist featured in the segment, also criticized MSNBC after it aired.

"Instead of using me for clickbait NBC news needs to educate their journalists on how to cover these types of campaigns," Lorenz wrote on Friday. "Their segment lacks crucial context and only serves to fuel the right wing smear campaign I’ve been dealing with for a year. The media must do better."

She then wrote on Sunday, "If your segment or story on ‘online harassment’ leads to even worse online harassment for your subjects, you f--ked up royally and should learn how to cover these things properly before ever talking about them again."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.