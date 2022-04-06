ABC, NBC, CBS ignore mass exodus of Kamala Harris staffers: 'They don’t seem to care'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris has seen an alarming mass exodus of staff members, but anyone who relies on ABC, NBC or CBS for information would have no idea.

NewsBusters monitored morning and evening newscasts on the broadcast networks and discovered that none of the 12 prominent Harris staffers fleeing the administration have been reported on as of Tuesday.

"Twelve major staffers have now left the Vice President’s office amidst rumors of discontent and chaos. What, exactly, is going on in the VP’s office? Don’t look to ABC, CBS and NBC. They don’t seem to care," NewsBusters research director Scott Whitlock wrote.

KAMALA HARRIS STAFF EXODUS: DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF MICHAEL FUCHS QUITS

Deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs' departure was announced in an internal memo on Monday. Fuchs joined director of digital strategies Rajun Kaur, director of advance Karly Satkowiak, deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFrancesch, communications director Ashley Etienne, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, director of press operations Peter Velz, deputy director of public engagement Vincent Evans, director of speech writing Kate Childs Graham, deputy speech writing director Sarah Gouda, deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh and national security adviser Amb. Nancy McEldowney as high-profile staffers who have already left, or plan to exit, Harris’ staff.

VP HARRIS CONTINUES HEMORRHAGING STAFFERS AS CHIEF SPEECHWRITER PREPARES TO LEAVE WHITE HOUSE

"As each one departed, the network newscasts avoided saying any of their names, saving the Vice President from embarrassment," Whitlock wrote. "As they exited, the number of times their names have been mentioned on the networks? ZERO."

Last year, CNN reported mutual exasperation between the offices of the Vice President and President as Harris' approval rating dipped, with her aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackled thankless tasks without White House cover, and Biden's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as the liberal network put it.

Whitlock pointed out that the network’s refusal to cover staffers leaving Harris’ office comes after the very same newscasts were quick to cover Olivia Troye, a former adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence, quitting in 2020. The mainstream media also put a spotlight on turnover among former President Trump’s staffers, with NBC News even published a 2019 report headlined, "'Off the charts': White House turnover is breaking records."

Fox News’ David Rutz, Ronn Blitzer and Patrick Ward contributed to this report.