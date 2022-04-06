Expand / Collapse search
Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Christie responds on 'Fox & Friends' after Obama appears with Biden at White House

Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie discusses former President Obama's advice for Democrats to 'tell their story' ahead of midterms.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.

BIDEN LOOKS ON AS DEMOCRATS GUSH OVER OBAMA AT WHITE HOUSE EVENT

CHRIS CHRISTIE: I want them to follow Barack Obama's advice, and we'll get the same results we got in the midterms in 2010 and 2014, when he was president -- romps by the Republican Party. Here's the story they have to tell: $5 a gallon gasoline, runaway inflation at the supermarket, critical race theory in the classroom, the crime on the streets that is rampant in America's cities, a porous border that people are pouring over now and pouring even more if they continue to change policy and revoke Title 42.

FILE - Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on Sept. 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

FILE - Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on Sept. 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit) (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

 That and an awful withdrawal from you from Afghanistan and slowness in terms of defending the Ukrainians. Tell that story, and the Republicans are going to retake the House, the Senate, and we're going to have more than 30 governorships. And their biggest target in this entire race is Gov. Brian Kemp, down in Georgia. And let me tell you, right now, he's going to be reelected the governor of Georgia. 

