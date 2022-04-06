Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.

CHRIS CHRISTIE: I want them to follow Barack Obama's advice, and we'll get the same results we got in the midterms in 2010 and 2014, when he was president -- romps by the Republican Party. Here's the story they have to tell: $5 a gallon gasoline, runaway inflation at the supermarket, critical race theory in the classroom, the crime on the streets that is rampant in America's cities, a porous border that people are pouring over now and pouring even more if they continue to change policy and revoke Title 42.

That and an awful withdrawal from you from Afghanistan and slowness in terms of defending the Ukrainians. Tell that story, and the Republicans are going to retake the House, the Senate, and we're going to have more than 30 governorships. And their biggest target in this entire race is Gov. Brian Kemp, down in Georgia. And let me tell you, right now, he's going to be reelected the governor of Georgia.

